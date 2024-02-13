Tolu Bally is not relenting as she continues to make creative designs for herself and her clients regularly

The fashion designer adorned a gorgeous grey playsuit with a large bow tie attached at the neck

She blended her outfit, which fitted perfectly on her slim body, with the right accessories

Fashion designer Tolu Bally has displayed another of her beautiful styles, which got her fans hailing her.

She slayed in a short outfit that had a bow tie design sitting nicely across her shoulder.

Tolu Bally looks gorgeous in bow tie outfit. Image credit: @tolubally/Instagram

Source: Instagram

The celebrity stylist, who is known to be very hardworking, accessorised her creative dress with silver bracelets and earrings. Her hair was stylishly made, and she looked lovely as she smiled for the camera.

She captioned her series of photos on Instagram:

"There are people that will never support you because it’s you and then there are people that will support you because it’s you. You just have to know your tribe. A thankful soul."

Check out Tolu Bally's photos in the slides below:

Fans hail Tolu Bally's outfit

Fans of the fashion designer have reacted to her beautiful outfit and her caption. Check out some of them below:

@tokemakinwa:

"Caption is fire."

@lindaosifo:

"Pure beauty and then caption is on point."

@delonyii:

"4th slide! Truth..."

@idoluseun:

"Otherwise called the full package'."

@iniedo:

"Gal is on fire."

@allshadesoflena:

"Black, beautiful and getting it."

@thebillionaireanchor:

"T is an evidence of God’s creativity Fr!"

@jariatudanita:

"Sitting pretty."

@thebillionaireanchor:

"You body every fit so well!"

@princess_tosng:

"The only TBilli"

Source: Legit.ng