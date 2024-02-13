Aunty Ramota decided to be inspired by singer Portable as she made his kind of hairstyle and showed it off on social media

She used hair extensions of different colours which depicted the colours the 'Zazoo Zehh' crooner uses for his hair

Netizens shared their reactions on Aunty Ramota's hair, as she revealed that she used N1000 to make it

Nigerian actress and content creator Ramota Adetu, aka Aunty Ramota, got several reactions after she showcased her latest hairstyle. She described it as Zazoo hairstyle, a name which is linked to controversial singer Habeeb Okikiola, aka Portable.

Aunty Ramota makes 'zazoo' hairstyle, and shows it off. Image credit: @auntyramota_authentic, @portablebaeby/Instagram

She used different colours which is typical of the "Zazoo Zeh" crooner, who spots a similar hairstyle. According to her, she spent only N1,000 to make the hairstyle.

In the video on TikTok, she showed a lady the other items she bought which were quite cheap. She also showed off the tatoo on her hand as she continued talking.

Check out Aunty Ramota's zazoo hairstyle in the video below:

Netizens react to Aunty Ramota's hairstyle

Several people have commented on the hairstyle of the content creator. Legit.ng has compiled some of them below:

@ritacendy:

"Aunty ramota don first me do Christmas hair oo. See as she's ramotaing."

@Allison islamiat:

"Na aunty ramota go make pikin clothes cost diz December."

@TyffeGold:

"Aunty Ramota self get tattoo. Wetin Musa no go see for gate."

@MimmyFash:

"Shoe 2k, dress 1500, hair 1k = 4500,aunty ramota na wife material 100yardsX mas don set f.or aunty ramota and me still dey here."

@cletus:

"Why can’t Aunty Ramota speak English for us."

@Najaat:

"Omooo Aunty ramota’s skin dey glow o."

@ebonysucre:

"Aunty ramota made me say no to piercing."

@Meeyat:

"Aunty Ramota dey celebrate Christmas or Sallah the story no clear."

@<<<<UJU:

"She even draw tattoo."

@Lorah Lutaaya:

"Why is Aunty Ramota bleaching?

@omoayo

"Na real zazu hairstyle, abeg we go like see Aunty Ramota outfits video o."

@Deelah:

"Aunty even get tattoo."

