Photos of a little girl dressed in a gorgeous bubu gown have gone viral on social media

In the photos, she is seen posing for the camera in a black and grey bubu dress and a matching headgear

Several internet users who saw the photos took to the comment section to compliment the little fashionista

Everyone seems to be jumping on the bubu trend, and it appears children are not left out either.

Fashion designer, @styledbyvalentynoh, shared some photos of her daughter dressed in a gorgeous bubu dress.

Photos of the little girl wearing a bubu dress. Credit: @styledbyvalentynoh

Source: Instagram

The adorable little girl posed with a phone in her hands. She rocked the popular maxi dress style with a matching headwrap tied in two different ways.

Check out the photos below:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Social media users compliment little girl in bubu dress

The photos of the little girl in the bubu gown seem to have impressed many fashionistas.

Check out some comments below:

debcrystal_:

"Beauty in its purest form."

glowry_asiyah:

"Hey lil mama."

beachessentials.ng:

"The real rich aunty vibes."

iffy_robert:

"The real "Rich Aunty"."

its_goldsky:

"Small madam so cute."

ladyy.teee:

"It’s giving rich, young sisi vibes."

hadlagos:

"Omgggg she’s so cute! What a damsel."

Check out how these 7 fashionistas including Toke Makinwa rocked adire bubu gowns

There are a selected number of fashion items every lady ought to have in her closet; a little black dress, a good pair of denim pants, a white t-shirt and of course, a bubu dress.

These gowns are free, comfortable and require less time and accessories to pull them off in chic and classy styles.

Most recently, adire bubu gowns seem to be winning in the African maxi gown department and the fashion baddies are loving it. Legit.ng highlights some celebrity looks.

Nollywood actress Chioma Akpotha wows fans in gorgeous ankara outfit

Chioma Akpotha is one Nollywood actress who is gradually owning the classy lane when it comes to her sense of style.

A video of the beautiful Nollywood actress recently surfaced on social media in which she sported an ankara outfit.

The grey and black look featured a peplum top with long bell sleeves and a pencil maxi skirt.

Source: Legit.ng