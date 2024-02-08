A lady and her makeup artist have gotten the attention of netizens as she looked entirely transformed from her original self

Her makeup was excessive and it made some people wonder what her real face would look like

Many netizens made funny reactions to the video as some admitted that the lady looked like Aunty Ramota

A Nigerian lady has gotten many netizens laughing after a video of her wearing excessive makeup trended online. In the video, she was seen positioning her face as her makeup was being done.

Lady looks like Aunty Ramota after excessive makeup. Image credit: @tailorcataloguepage, @auntyramota_authentic/Instagram

The powder that was applied to her face was too much and it made her lose her original look. Her eyebrows were drawn too big and the colour was too sharp, which made her appear like popular Nollywood actress and content creator Ramota Adetu, aka Aunty Ramota.

After her makeup session, she took off the makeup artist's blue clothes and showed off hers. Her outfit was combined with a 'gele' and she looked lovely except for the wild makeup.

Check out the lady's makeup in the video below:

Netizens react to the lady's makeup

Several people have commented on the lady's excessive makeup. Check out some of their reactions below:

@anudaisi:

"What the owl is going on?"

@jade_xola:

"Who else noticed she looks like aunty Ramota. I come in peace."

@the1707scent:

"Aunty Ramota re ooo."

@amikdees_fabrics:

"Please, where is the nose?"

@it_xtra:

"The make up is actually fine oohhh."

@sweetpea18.9:

"Noooooooooo what in the Owl is happening."

@kash_fife:

"Am I the only one seeing auntie Ramota."

@africanwaistline:

"I actually want to see the before."

@ko_colate:

"The make up artist is a designer."

@nonnie_abraham:

"I can imagine the amount of make up they had to put or this to be achieved. Pancake."

@augusta_francis:

"No b Aunty Ramota sis be this ?"

@officialannettewilliams:

"Owllllllll."

@iam.miz_naa:

"Auntie Ramota look alike cus eiii ."

