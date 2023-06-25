A makeup artist recently had one of her works go viral after posting a transformative video of one of her clients

The Lagos-based beautician first showed the bare face of her client before sharing the glammed up look

The video which has since trended on social media have left many internet users stunned

In the realm of makeup transformations, there are few things more captivating than witnessing the astounding power of cosmetics to completely alter one's appearance.

Recently, a before-and-after makeup transformation by a talented beautician left many netizens in a state of disbelief.

Photos of the makeup transformation Credit: @noblesignature

Source: Instagram

The remarkable metamorphosis showcases the incredible artistry and skill that can be achieved with the stroke of a brush.

The Lagos-based makeup artist identified as Noble Signature posted the clip on her Instagram page and it has left many people talking.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react to woman's makeup transformation

creamy_dolls:

"All this makeup artist embarrassing their clients all in the name of before and after just for content and laughs fear God. Why don’t you use same filter you used after the makeup to make your work look nice on your clients natural look."

sohigh_xy:

"Na why it’s not advisable to carry woman from owambe cos you fit wake up to deity lying beside you I bed."

adimchristian:

"Lol... even the woman no believe wetin she see. Fear no gree her laugh make the sandfilling and patches wey the construction company do no fall off. Lol."

teaserprank2:

"What have they done to this lady."

wigs_on_massive:

"Na mum and daughter, nothing person go tell me."

irenejob:

"Some men deserve this type of deceit."

charityudo1:

"I have looked thoroughly, did the make-up artist make up her neck and chest too? Cos the after skin differs from before...just an observation o."

mccharleneofficial:

"Jesus is Lord. yoooooooo wait, is that a filter or makeup? I don’t understand! Even me seff way dey wear makeup the transformation nova reach this level."

mayaorganicsibadan_oluwo:

"Not the same person .... The first pic is her mother while the 2nd is the daughter."

djsalad_olugboyega:

"This is pure wickedness, this make up artist no go make heaven, this na black market."

