Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) 2019 winner, Mercy Eke, had earlier taken to social media to celebrate Valentine's Day

The Pepper Dem star, fondly known as Lambo, posed in a black dress and some designer shoes worth hundreds of thousands in naira

The designer shoes are patent leather stiletto pumps with crystal detail and are from a high-end brand, Jimmy Choo

Spending big money on the luxury things of life must be second nature to Mercy Eke and she certainly did not disappoint this time around.

The reality star was among those who shared photos in honour of Valentine's Day and it appears she stepped out for her photoshoot in some pretty expensive shoes.

The reality star rocked some expensive shoes. Photo credit: Mercy Eke

Source: Instagram

Dressed in a monochrome fit by Nigerian clothing brand, Sewasimi, she sported some bright red pumps.

According to a shopping website, Farfetch, the red patent leather stiletto pumps with crystal detail cost N405,000 ($975)

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

5 expensive designer shoes popular Nigerian fashionistas are rocking

When it comes to fashion and style, there are certain Nigerian celebrities who are known for rocking trendy looks, no matter the cost of the item involved.

In this article, Legit.ng takes a look at some top designer shoes in vogue that appear to have stolen the hearts of our favourite fashionistas.

From the likes of Toke Makinwa to Nancy Isime, these gorgeous ladies have proven that when it comes to looking fabulous, no amount is too much to adorn their feet.

If you're big on designer items and would love to get a pie of that celebrity style, then you're in luck as we have compiled a list of five designer shoes that are hot right now.

Singer Wizkid rocks designer crochet shirt worth N1.3m

Ayo Balogun aka Wizkid may not be one for showing off on the 'gram but whenever he releases new uploads, best believe he always comes through in style.

The Grammy award-winning music star, on February 14, shared new photos of himself sporting a floral-embroidered crochet shirt in the colour green.

A brief search through the internet shows that this isn't just a regular crochet piece but one from a high-end designer brand - Valentino.

Source: Legit.ng