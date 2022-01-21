If there is a list of Nigerian celebrities who are big on rocking high-end designer wear, then Mercy Eke would unarguably come up top.

When it comes to looking good, the 2019 Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) winner stays true to the theme of the show by continuously 'peppering' fans with her stunning ensembles.

The reality star has a penchant for rocking high-end designer brands. Photo credit: Mercy Eke, Bottega Veneta

Source: Instagram

Just recently, she took to her Instagram page to share some photos of herself in a black outfit with some blue shoes.

To most people, these are just regular chic wears, but if one looks carefully, they'd see that there is nothing regular about what she wore.

Price check

For her top, she rocked a crystal logo swimsuit in active stretch by high-end brand, Alexander Wang which according to their website originally costs N122k ($295).

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

She paired the look with a logo-waistband pair of shorts still by the same luxury brand and it costs N214k ($516) as listed on the shopping website, farfetch.com.

And for her shoes, the Pepper Dem star rocked the fame Bottega Veneta wire stretch heels in turquoise blue and according to their official website, it costs a whopping N576k ($1,390).

This brings the total to N912,000.

Swipe to see more photos below:

Mercy Eke steps into the New Year in expensive shoes

The BBNaija reality star, some weeks ago, took to her Instagram page to celebrate the start of the year 2022, rocking a pretty stylish ensemble.

Even though Mercy spending lavishly on fashion items isn't news to many people, interestingly, not so many people know just how much some of the items used in the shoot cost.

In the photos, the Pepper Dem star and top brand influencer rocked an all-white ensemble save for her shoes which were brown and white striped.

Well, the shoes stood out quite all right and it isn't just for the colours alone. A brief search on the internet reveals that they are not just any kind of shoes but made by the high-end brand, Gucci which cost quite a lot of money.

Source: Legit.ng