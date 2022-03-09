Nigerian media personality, Toke Makinwa, is unarguably one of the top fashion influencers in the country

Over a period of time, the fashionista has proven on different occasions that she has a thing for thigh-high slits

In this article, Legit.ng takes a look at eight different beautiful times she was spotted showing off her legs in such dresses

When it comes to rocking daring and revealing outfits, best believe Toke Makinwa has no problems with that.

More interesting is the fact that she loves to show off her legs in almost everything she wears.

The media personality has a thing for dresses with slits. Photo credit: Toke Makinwa

Source: Instagram

Check them out below:

1. Makinwa's GQ feature

For the shoot which took place in South Africa, the media personality rocked a shimmery long-sleeve dress with a thigh-high slit.

Sporting smoking eyes, Makinwa rocked curly bob hairdo and sported a furry cloth wrapped around her.

Her look was certainly giving old Hollywood vibes.

2. BBNaija 2021 finale look

Co-hosting the finale of the Shine Ya Eyes edition of the reality show, the fashionista rocked a sequin bodice dress.

The lower part of the dress featured feathers on different parts and also a thigh-high slit.

Makinwa came through with the slay on this one!

3. Latex fashion

Even when she is not on the red carpet, Makinwa never misses an opportunity to show off her flawless skin.

In this photo, she rocked a long red dress with an opening on the side and paired the look with some red strappy sandals.

Her decision to rock blond curls gave off a fierce and edgy vibe.

4. At Stephanie Coker's event

Toke Makinwa was one of the celebrities who graced the event of Stephanie Coker's in-laws.

Sporting the asoebi like several others, her dress featured thigh-high slits as she rocked puffy off-shoulder sleeves.

5. Toke at #Savyteko

The media personality showed up and showed out at the burial of Tiwa Savage's father!

She rocked an illusion mono sleeve dress bedazzled with applique and a high side slit.

Makinwa paired the look with some gold sandals and a dollar purse.

6. Debola of Lagos' wedding

Fashion designer, Xtrabrides certainly came through with the heat on this one as Makinwa unarguably turned heads at the ceremony.

She rocked a feather dress with a side slit featured on her mermaid dress comprising of maroon, peach and silver colours.

7. At AY's 50th birthday party

As a diva party guest, Makinwa was not about to be caught unfresh. She rocked an exquisitely designed tube dress by Tubo which featured a centre-front thigh-high slit.

With her hair pulled to the back in a low ponytail, she sported simple jewellery.

8. Christmas look for the year 2020

Makinwa was a beauty to behold in her blue dress for Christmas.

She shared photos of herself rocking a sequin dress as she posed in front of a Christmas tree.

She sported some bold earrings and wore some strappy sandals.

It is without a doubt that the fashionista media personality has a thing for dresses that not only flatter her body but show some skin too!

