A Gen Z couple are trending on social media after they stepped out in matching joggers for their traditional wedding

A trending video showed that people gathered to celebrate and rejoice with the couple in what looked like 'Igba Nkwu'

Mixed reactions have trailed the video after it was posted on Twitter, as opinions are divided concerning their dressing

A video shows a couple who stepped out in matching joggers for their traditional wedding.

The video trending on social media shows the couple stepping out for what looks like the Igbo traditional wedding called Igba Nkwu.

The couple dressed in matching joggers. Photo credit: Twitter/@instablog9ja.

Source: Twitter

It is not confirmed if the couple are Igbos, but the bride was seen looking for her husband in the wedding arena.

She had a cup of palm wine in her hand, as is the custom during Igbo traditional weddings.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

She searched around until she located her husband and handed him the cup of palm wine.

The man gulped it and then reached for his bag and removed some Naira notes, which he put in the cup as a gift for the bride.

They stood up, went into the arena together, and stood before the elders.

Apart from their unusual dress sense, everything seen in the video was done in line with Igba Nkwu. The video was posted by @instabog9ja.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from Twitter users as couple step out in matching joggers

@parablaq said:

"I can't even belief I was watching this traditional wedding by this couple dripping on essentials. Naija my country. Congratulation."

@Binta3Musa commented:

"Can never be my brother or sister. You want to kill our rich culture and tradition. I nor woke reach this side o, the two of you will stay at home. I hate that money can control human beings."

@fuckerychi said:

"The world is moving really fast, attire is nothing, loving themselves is ultimate."

Video of simple traditional wedding goes viral

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that a couple organised their traditional marriage in a simple manner.

The bride posted a video after the wedding showing that it was not elaborate.

But she said her husband was able to pay the entire bride price in full.

Source: Legit.ng