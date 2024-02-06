Weddings are usually an occasion to showcase different lovely outfits and asoebi ladies take this assignment personal

Some asoebi ladies turned up for a bride adorned in stylish orange dresses as they displayed them to the admiration of netizens

Their designs ranged from corset to simple ones but they made fashion statements in their own way and were combined with' geles'

Some asoebi ladies looked glamorous as they showed up at a wedding in dazzling orange dresses which reflected their high fashion taste.

Asoebi ladies adorn lovely orange dresses and look gorgeous. Image credit: @tailorcataloguepage/Instagram

Source: Instagram

In the video, the ladies displayed their different styles that they blended with 'geles' which made them more classy. Their accessories were also on point as they wore lovely gold earrings and held fancy hand fans which complemented their outfits.

The beautiful ladies showed off the different angles of their dresses including the back and sides which got applause from netizens.

Check out the asoebi ladies' outfits in the video below:

Netizens react to the video

Some social media users have reacted to the video of the asoebi ladies. They also picked their preferred style. Check out some of their comments below:

@rachi_starglow:

"You can cut it off. You didn’t cut it off."

@iammercified:

"No. 2 ate the whole thing."

@lasicloset:

"2 is a 10/10, 4 is 8/10."

@house_of_tez_official:

"No 1, giving Oga's wife vibes."

@kiddies_tablets:

"You still didn’t cut it off after the assurance. Ndi All Progressives Congress."

@rittylicious_aku:

"No 2, effortlessly."

@ewatomi.e:

"No 1 looks so beautiful."

@iamonyinyee:

"No 2 is giving."

@gbemi_tips:

"They all look exquisite."

@xandersbalefabrics:

"No 2 is the girl."

@queenezeh

"2 is giving class."

@takeoversclothings:

"They are all beautiful but I love 2 and 4."

@seidat_f:

"2 and 4 nailed it."

