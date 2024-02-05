Rapper Cherry Entafield wore a Pope-themed outfit that looked regal on her and got her fans to react in different ways

The yellow outfit comprised a yellow robe with colourful embellishments, and her cap also spoke of royalty

Her fans were wowed by her attire as they admired her with some making nice comments, while others simply dropped love and fire emojis on her post.

Nigerian rapper Cherry Entafield has shown what it feels like to be a spiritual being in a human body as she adorned a Pope-like outfit for a photo shoot. She looked radiant as she gave different poses before the camera.

Her yellow robe flowed to the ground and it was styled with colourful embellishments. She wore a gold and orange ring, gold earrings, and another gold ring on her left finger.

Just like Pope Francis of the Catholic church dresses, the entertainer added a cap to her outfit. She also held a gold staff that complemented her outfit.

She captioned her photos on her Instagram page:

"A spiritual being in a human body."

Check out her photos in the slides below:

Fans react to Cherry's outfit

Some of her fans reacted to her distinct outfit. Legit.ng has compiled some of the reaction below:

@princesshephzy:

"My love."

@this_istoke:

"Cherryyyyy."

@officialdeejay__mbaks_:

"Only one premium goddess."

@captainblazee:

"Illuminated vibes, you baaaaad."

