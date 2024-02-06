Show promoter Olasunkanmi Taoreed, aka Kogbagidi, has lamented the effect of the exchange rate and how it has made him manage his finances

In a bid to save some money, he decided to plait his children's hair and recorded it in a video as he showed his skill

Several netizens commented on his ability and also laughed at how he has turned into a nanny because of the exchange rate

Popular show promoter Olasunkanmmi Taoreed, aka Kogbagidi, has shown his hair-making skills after he complained about the rate at which the naira is depreciating against the dollar and pound.

Kogbagidi complains of exchange rate as he makes his children's hair. Image credit: @kogbagidi/Instagram

Source: Instagram

In a video, he was seen loosening his children's hair as he narrated to them the reason for his action. He told them that the naira had lost its value while pounds had continued to appreciate. So, to save cost, he will have to start taking care of their hair.

He started with his son's hair as he loosened it carefully. When he was done with his, he moved to his daughter who sat on the floor as he loosened her hair. His action was greeted with several reactions on his Instagram page.

Check out the video of Kogbagidi and his children in the video below:

Netizens react to Kogbagidi's video

Several netizens have reacted to Kogbagidi's video of him loosening his children's hair. Legit.ng has compiled some comments below:

@pamalfredhabilakatas16:

"You're telling your children how our country bad reach."

@buzzmanbwealth55:

"Easy baba boss, you're blessed with these and forever eat their fruit in life and in peace."

@momuftawu:

"Highest."

@jowizboyofficial:

"Agba promoter."

@atoberlingworld:

"Exchange rate results to nanny."

@centfamous001:

"Lovely man. You just dey oppress us o."

@packagevibz:

"Cheerful giver."

@shabzy_eyan_zino:

"Death won’t separate dem insha Allah Bikudiratillah. They are so adorable."

Kogbagidi’s daughter does the unexpected

Legit.ng earlier reported that Kogbagidi had shared a father-and-daughter moment between him and his child.

However, a talking point from the video was when his daughter started crying because she didn’t want to leave Nigeria.

The video had stirred different reactions from netizens as some said she didn’t understand what her dad was doing as she was still a child.

Source: Legit.ng