Show promoter Kogbagigi humoured his fans and followers on Instagram after sharing a video of an encounter with his daughter

The puzzled dad asked his little girl about a ring he found on her finger and she proceeded to let him know that it was a gift from her boyfriend

Kogbagidi, however, made it clear that she is too young for a relationship and the little girl promised to stop doing ‘boyfriend stuff’

International show promoter, Kogbagiid, is currently abroad spending time with his family and he shared a video with fans showing a funny encounter with his daughter.

The promoter questioned his little girl about a ring he found on her finger and she didn’t mince her words as she mentioned that her boyfriend gave it to her.

Kogbagidi's daughter says she has boyfriend. Photo: @kogbagidi

Source: Instagram

The response appeared to throw the promoter off-guard as he made it clear that the little one is too young to have a boyfriend.

Kogbagidi’s daughter proceeded to ask if she can marry the boy before promising not to do ‘boyfriend stuff’ upon sighting her dad’s displeasure.

The promoter told his daughter to tell the boy that her dad isn’t in support of having a boyfriend just yet.

Watch the exchange below:

Social media users react

_timiade said:

"She will stop doing boyfriend stuff but start doing Bestie stuff ."

abisinuolla said:

"My baby you don’t need boys now oo."

heeibrahim_kazeem said:

"Carry them come back Nigeria oo ."

kanyinsolax said:

" ha! My baby had a boyfriend she got me at okay I’ll stop doing boyfriend stuff ."

richie_lacoste_ said:

"I will stop doing boyfriends stuff lmao ."

say_it_iam_beautiful said:

"Wow boyfriend where’s her brother ? he suppose to stop this immediately …"

jenny_ilo said:

"this one never know anything she said can I marry him ."

Source: Legit.ng