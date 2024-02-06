Tobi Bakre has posted the recording of what his son did to him while they were sleeping on the same bed

In the clip, the boy who still had his feeding bottle in his mouth put his leg in his father's pocket while they were fast asleep

In the second video shared, Bakre was punishing the little boy who promised to do what he did to his dad again

Nollywood actor, Tobi Bakre has warmed the hearts of his fans with the recording of his son which he shared

In the videos posted by the award-winning actor, he and his son were sleeping on the same bed when the little boy who was still with his feeding bottle in his mouth put his leg in his father's pocket and slept off.

In the caption of the post, Bakre said that his son would disturb him more than what he did to his father when he was growing up.

Tobi Bakre shares what son did to him. Photo credit @tobibakre

Source: Instagram

Tobi Bakre punishes son

In another clip, the actor decided to punish the boy who was born in 2022. He told him to go to the naughty corner.

At the corner, he was seen kneeling and raising his hands. He was also told to face the wall while serving his punishment.

Bakre's son made a promise

In the funny video, the little boy was asked if he would repeat his mistakes and he said he would.

Tobi Bakre then corrected him by asking him not to do that again.

See the videos here:

How fans reacted to the videos

Reactions have trailed he recording posted by the actor. Here are some of the comments below:

@inidimaokojie:

"At least he’s honest."

@topeolowoniyan:

"Yes, he will do it again.'

@adesuaetomi:

"Please leave my boy alone."

@anu.bakre:

"You gon learn."

@larapraise_esq:

"It's the yeshir for me."

@callmhe_eva:

"It’s the yes sir for me."

@constancebethel:

"Yes sir.'

@stitches24_by_cecilia:

"We meet in court… what is this on a Monday."

@officialchike:

"He sha don tell you … so no shock.'

@theseyekehinde:

"Yes sir."

Tobi Bakre shows ways he handles children

Legit.ng had reported that Bakre had shown how he used to handle his two children at home.

He shared a throwback picture of when he threw his baby up in the sky to show how a boy's dad treats him.

In the second photo, he held his baby girl carefully to show how a girl's dad handles such gender.

