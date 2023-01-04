Nigerian show promoter Kogbagidi has shared a father-and-daughter moment between him and his child

However, a talking point from the video was when Kogbadid’s daughter started crying because she didn’t want to leave Nigeria

The video has stirred different reactions from netizens as some said she didn’t understand what her dad was doing as she was still a child

With the holidays now over, many are set to return to work including Nigerian popular show promoter Kogbagidi, who shared a video of him bidding his daughter goodbye as she leaves the country.

However, a moment from the father and daughter moment has stirred reactions online as Kogbagidi’s daughter was seen crying because she didn’t want to leave.

Kogbagidi shares cute moments of him and his daughter as she leaves Nigeria. Credit: @kogbagidi

Source: Instagram

The show promoter was seen comforting his daughter in a fatherly way.

See the video below:

Netizens react to video of Kogbagidi and his daughter

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

notinyourimagination:

"My dear listen to your dad oh …. I no hear wetin he Dey tell you but trust me he is right."

cozzypelvix:

"She never wise na why."

iam_vicram:

"Werey come on past and be goin ode."

jicksonbaby:

"Na grandma handwork be that, she go miss grandma care ."

slim_savage23:

"Coke and fanta ."

rojo_artz:

"How dah one take concern us ."

mhiz_dimah:

"Wahala if we get d opportunity to leave i swear na all my 32 teeth i go open for airport with d mindset of (nigeria o di aye atu wa oh ) well it has to be her dad she doesn't wanna leave sha ."

marklander9993:

"She still young ."

og.sulex.14:

"You too Dey make your Dad spend a lot Dey go abeg ."

big_precious01:

"She never knw anything."

rahmonoflala:

"9ja blood dey this one vein ."

Kogbagidi finds ring with his oyinbo daughter

Legit.ng reported that Kogbagidi shared a video with fans showing a funny encounter with his daughter.

The promoter questioned his little girl about a ring he found on her finger and she didn’t mince her words as she mentioned that her boyfriend gave it to her.

The response appeared to throw the promoter off-guard as he made it clear that the little one is too young to have a boyfriend.

Source: Legit.ng