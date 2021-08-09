International show promoter, Kogbagidi, has humoured his fans and followers on social media after sharing a funny video with them

The promoter who is currently in the UK was spotted trying to feed his children the popular ‘eba’ delicacy

However, the kids' refusal to take the meal stirred a flurry of hilarious reactions from Nigerians in the online community

Popular show promoter, Kogbadidi, is currently spending time with his family in the UK and he gave fans a peek into how things are going.

The promoter shared a video on his Instagram page showing the moment he tried to get his kids to join him for a meal of ‘eba’ and 'okro' soup.

Kogbagidi struggles to feed his kids 'eba'. Photo: @kogbagidi

Source: Instagram

However, the little ones were not entirely drawn to the idea as they kept refusing their dad who tried to feed them.

Kogbagidi’s daughter was almost teary as he tried to get her to have just a little bit of the popular local meal. Seeing that she wouldn’t budge, the promoter shifted focus to his son who is much older.

The little man was also not entirely thrilled about the meal but he managed to take a bite.

Watch the funny clip below:

Nigerians react to Kogbagidi's video

The funny clip stirred different reactions from Nigerians who are familiar with the meal. Read comments below:

officialyakzy said:

"Omor she’s even crying please free babygirl, make only you Dey enjoy your Eba."

yfalaye said:

"Kogbagidi, leave this girl please."

hennystore2 said:

"Free dem oo,before dem report you to police."

vdj_aryz said:

" eba con be like herb."

kvng_loverman said:

"Eba wey person they chop three times a day for here."

djspicey said:

"This one o gba agidi oo my brother Tell em oo .. Give them chop."

Source: Legit