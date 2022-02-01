Popular Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing Sunday, on February 1, took to social media to release some new photos in anticipation which is less than two weeks away.

The screen diva opted for a conservative look mostly popular with practising Muslim women in Nigeria.

The actress recreated Aigbe's look. Photo credit: @Nkechi Blessing Sunday, Mercy Aigbe

Source: Instagram

In the photos shared, Blessing donned a white dress with a gold stripe see-through fabric worn over it.

She rocked a pristine white turban and sported scarlet lips in the lovely photos which were a style recreation of another famous star, Mercy Aigbe.

Sharing the photos, she captioned:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

"I told realmercyaigbe I would re create this look and I did Call me Hajia Amerah The Billionaire 13 Days to my Birthday PS this ain’t my birthday pictures na just New Month lewk."

Reacting to the recreation, Mercy wrote:

realmercyaigbe:

"You look absolutely beautiful, Hajia Amerah."

Judging by her comment, the newly-wed certainly approved of the look.

See photo below:

Recall on the last day of 2021 and a few hours to her own birthday, Mercy Aigbe released some photos from a photoshoot which saw her dressed in what she has now named the 'Hajia Minnah look', a name which she has since taken up following her marriage to a Muslim man.

Check out the photo below:

Birthday shoot

The movie star who has been dubbed the 'asoebi queen' is not one to miss out on an opportunity to look her very best and she certainly didn't disappoint on her birthday.

To mark her big day, Aigbe shared some stunning photos of herself rocking different ensembles for her birthday shoot.

In this article, Legit.ng spotlights all four of the birthday babe's looks.

Former Miss World Agbani Darego steps out for fashion show in chic and elegant look

Agbani Darego may have won the Miss World contest over 20 years ago, but this has done little to affect her unique and classy sense of style.

Dargego who shot into the limelight after becoming the first African to win that title has grown to become a fashion icon in Nigeria.

Just recently, the gorgeous mother of one who attended a fashion show for scouting models, took to her Instagram page to share a video of her look.

Source: Legit.ng