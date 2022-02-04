Popular Yoruba movie actress, Eniola Ajao, recently took to her Instagram page to share some photos of herself

The screen goddess, in the photos, became the latest celebrity to jump on a style trend started by fellow movie star, Mercy Aigbe

Recall only some days ago, another actress, Nkechi Blessing Sunday had recreated the look ahead of her birthday

It appears quite a lot of people have fallen head-over-heels in love with Mercy Aigbe's sense of style in recent times.

Ajao recreated Mercy's look. Photo credit: Eniola Ajao, Mercy Aigbe

Source: Instagram

Several weeks after the actress marked her birthday rocking different gorgeous looks, another movie star has jumped on the style recreation trend.

Yoruba movie actress and filmmaker, Eniola Ajao, recently wowed her fans when she took to her Instagram page to share new photos of herself rocking a look similar to Aigbe's.

While the latter rocked a gold and white ensemble, Ajao opted for a green and white version of the look and it is safe to say she killed it!

See post below:

Reactions

