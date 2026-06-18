The United States (US) and Iran signed an MoU to extend the ceasefire and reopen the strategic Strait of Hormuz

The agreement includes a $300 billion reconstruction fund and strict nuclear compliance commitments for Iran

End of military operations and sanctions relief contingent on the Islamic Republic of Iran's adherence to the terms outlined

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience reporting on national and regional news from Lagos, with a strong focus on Nigeria, Africa and broader international affairs.

Washington, USA - The US and Iran have electronically signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to extend their ceasefire and reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

According to Al Jazeera, Iran’s foreign ministry spokesperson, Esmaeil Baghaei, said on Wednesday, June 17, that the agreement had already come into effect.

Full list of 14 key points in the US–Iran ceasefire agreement detailing the major terms of the deal. Photo credit: Starplus Raymond Junior

Source: Facebook

The deal stipulates that Iran will never seek to acquire a nuclear weapon and also provides for a $300 billion fund for the country’s reconstruction and economic development, although the US is not obligated to contribute. It comes four months after the outbreak of hostilities involving Iran, the United States, and Israel.

Per the BBC, the Donald Trump administration has described the agreement as “performance-based,” meaning Iran would only benefit if it complies with its commitments.

While the text of the deal leaves several questions unanswered and key issues unresolved, below are the 14 key points of the US–Iran ceasefire agreement, as compiled by Legit.ng.

1) US vs Iran: Respect for sovereignty

Both countries agreed to respect each other’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and pledged not to interfere in each other’s internal affairs.

The provision is expected to attract attention because the Trump administration had previously voiced support for anti-government protests inside Iran.

2) End of the US naval blockade

The US committed to begin removing its naval blockade and other restrictions affecting Iranian ports immediately after the agreement takes effect.

According to the MoU, the blockade will end completely within 30 days.

The US also pledged to withdraw forces from the vicinity of Iran within 30 days after a final agreement is reached.

3) Iran vs US: $300 billion reconstruction plan

The US-Iran ceasefire agreement proposes the creation of a reconstruction and economic development programme valued at at least $300 billion.

The US said it would work with regional partners to establish the fund but stressed that Washington is not obligated to contribute financially.

Instead, other countries and private investors could finance projects if Iran complies with the agreement.

4) US vs Iran: Nuclear commitments

Iran reaffirmed that it will not procure or develop nuclear weapons, as the agreement also provides for negotiations on the disposal of Iran’s stockpile of highly enriched uranium.

At a minimum, the document states the material will be downblended under International Atomic Energy Agency supervision, although the detailed mechanism remains subject to further negotiations.

A senior US official described this as a “minimum standard” and a “major win” for the United States.

Trump has repeatedly argued that preventing Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon was the principal objective of US military operations.

5) US vs Iran: Oil export waivers

Washington committed to issuing waivers allowing Iranian crude oil, petroleum products and related exports to resume.

The waivers also cover associated banking transactions, insurance and transportation services pending the complete removal of sanctions.

6) Iran war: Compliance monitoring

The agreement establishes an executive mechanism that will monitor implementation of the MoU and oversee compliance with any final agreement.

Details of the monitoring structure are expected to be negotiated during the next phase of talks.

7) US/Israel vs Iran: UN Security Council endorsement

The US-Iran ceasefire agreement states that any final agreement reached by both countries will be endorsed through a binding United Nations Security Council resolution.

Such a resolution would provide the legal framework for implementing the agreement internationally and could formalise commitments on sanctions, nuclear oversight and long-term regional security.

8) US vs Iran: Immediate end to military operations

The agreement commits the US, Iran and their allies to an “immediate and permanent” end to military operations on all fronts, including Lebanon and further states that neither side will initiate military action or threaten the other and both will respect Lebanon’s territorial integrity and sovereignty.

The document says a final agreement will permanently end the conflict.

9) US vs Iran: 60-day negotiation period

The MoU gives both governments a maximum of 60 days to negotiate a final agreement.

The period may be extended if both parties agree, and the countdown began once the document was signed by both leaders.

US and Iran move to reopen the Strait of Hormuz under a ceasefire-related agreement aimed at easing tensions between both countries. Photo credit: @HQNewsNow, @Osocom123

Source: Twitter

10) US vs Iran: Reopening the Strait of Hormuz

Iran agreed to facilitate the safe passage of commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz without charging transit fees.

Commercial shipping is expected to resume immediately, although the agreement recognises that demining operations and removal of military obstacles will take time.

The MoU also states that Iran will work with Oman and other Gulf states on a longer-term framework for managing navigation through the strategic waterway.

11) Iran war: Sanctions relief

The US agreed in principle to terminate sanctions imposed on Iran, including those arising from United Nations Security Council resolutions, International Atomic Energy Agency decisions and unilateral American sanctions.

The timetable for removing sanctions will be negotiated during discussions on the final agreement.

Sanctions relief is expected to be linked directly to Iran’s compliance with the nuclear provisions of the memorandum.

12) Iran war: Maintaining status quo

Until a final agreement is concluded, Iran agreed to maintain its current nuclear programme without further expansion.

The US, in turn, pledged not to introduce additional sanctions or deploy more military forces to the region.

13) US vs Iran: Release of frozen assets

The MoU provides for the release of Iranian funds and assets currently frozen or restricted abroad.

The procedures for accessing those funds will be determined during subsequent negotiations.

According to US officials, some assets could become available before a final agreement if Iran demonstrates compliance with the memorandum.

14) Iran vs US: Framework for a permanent agreement

Once implementation begins on key provisions, including the ceasefire, reopening of maritime routes, oil export waivers and release of frozen assets.

The US and Iran will begin negotiations on the remaining sections of the final agreement.

UAE to unlock billions of dollars for Iran

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) agreed to unlock billions of dollars for Iran, four sources said, in a tactical shift after weeks ​of Iranian attacks on the wealthy Gulf Arab state during the U.S.-Israeli war with the Islamic Republic.

Word of the move by the UAE to seek de-escalation, which has not been previously reported, coincides with ‌the final stages of broader negotiations between Tehran and Washington on ending the war, talks that diplomats say could involve the release of tens of billions of dollars in Iranian oil revenues frozen in foreign banks under U.S. sanctions.

Source: Legit.ng