Peter Obi, the NDC presidential candidate in the 2027 general election, has again claimed that he was the winner of the 2023 presidential election

Obi, who contested for the same position under the Labour Party in 2023, said the people should not ask him about the evidence, despite losing his challenge of the 2023 presidential election at the Supreme Court

The former governor of Anambra's renewed claim has started generating mixed reactions from Nigerians, who pointed out how he did not challenge the result of the election at the Supreme Court

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2027 elections, has again claimed to be the winner of the 2023 presidential election in Nigeria, despite the Supreme Court dismissing his petition against the poll over a lack of credible evidence.

Recall that Obi, who contested on the Labour Party platform in 2023, had challenged the outcome of the poll at the apex court, but his petition was dismissed over lack of evidence, had consistently claimed to be the winner of the election.

Peter Obi says he won the 2023 presidential election despite the Supreme Court judgment on it Photo Credit: @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

While speaking in an interview on BlackBox with Rufai Oseni, the former governor of Anambra state reiterated his claim that he won the 2023 presidential election, irrespective of what was declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), and expressed confidence that the story would soon be told.

His statement reads in part:

"Forget about the proof. Leave what INEC declared. One day, the story will be told."

Nigerians react as Obi claims he won in 2023

However, Obi's claim has started generating mixed reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their comments:

Cynthia explained Peter Obi's rise at the national level:

"Every time I hear Peter Obi speak, I must send a special appreciation to Pastor Poju @pastorpoju and his team for sporting this depth of intellectuality and giving him several episodes at @theplatformng... this is the major catalyst to what brought Peter Obi to the reckoning of almost everyone.... @theplatformng is by far the finest National Dialogue programme at the moment"

Nigerians react as Peter Obi again claims to win 2023 presidential election despite Supreme Court judgment Photo Credit: @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

Niyi said, despite the Supreme Court ruling, Obi continued to make the claim without evidence:

"This is the same delusion he preaches to his supporters to keep them in line. You went all the way to the Supreme Court without proof that you won the election, but continue to parrot the same nonsense everywhere. Such a sore loser."

Abiodun Bello explained how Obi lost at the Supreme Court:

"You won the election yet failed to defend the result in court. Instead, you went to court to disqualify the winner. Fraud!"

Ayemlo cautioned Obi:

"This was how MKO Abiola ended up in detention. The only difference is that Obi has not declared to run a parallel govt. If he had, he would have been charged with treason. And treason is punishable by death. Obi has to tread with caution. He must apply wisdom in answering questions, especially political questions."

You can watch the video clip of Obi on X here:

Peter Obi speaks on Oyo kidnapping

Legit.ng earlier reported that Peter Obi, the NDC presidential candidate in the 2027 general election, has condemned the abduction of schoolchildren and teachers in Oyo State.

Obi, who was the former governor of Anambra State, begged for the release of the children from captivity in the name of humanity.

The 2027 presidential hopeful decried the state of insecurity in the country, and his statement has started generating reactions from Nigerians.

Source: Legit.ng