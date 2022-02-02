Popular Nigerian actor, Lateef Adedimeji, turned a year older on February 1, 2022, and took to his Instagram page to celebrate

The talented actor shared some photos of himself rocking a fitted white tuxedo, in honour of his new age

Legit.ng takes a look at the modern man look the actor opted for in this dapper birthday shoot of his

February 1, 2022, held a lot of significance for Lateef Adedimeji as it was not only his birthday but his very first as a married man.

The actor recently turned a year older. Photo credit: @adedimejilateef

Source: Instagram

In honour of his new age, the popular Yoruba movie star took to his official Instagram page of over 3 million followers to release photos from his birthday shoot.

Lateef who is known for playing comic roles, opted for a more reserved but very sleek look for his birthday.

Dressed in a white tuxedo designed by menswear brand, Paul Williams NG, he paired it with some black pants and shoes, accessorising with a single strand Shambala bracelet and a wristwatch on the other hand.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Swipe to see photos below

Traditional looks for men: BBNaija star Ozo channels inner 'Igbo angel'

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) 2020 reality star, Ozo, may not have gotten the girl of his dreams back in Biggie's house, but he has certainly gotten this fashion thing on lockdown.

While it goes without saying that the light-skinned reality star has a penchant for pulling off well-tailored suit ensembles, a brief trip to his social media page will convince you that that's not where it ends.

For the Lockdown ex-housemate, getting the ladies to drool over him comes easy as ABC as he has continuously proven to know his onions when it comes to menswear fashion in Nigeria.

Just as he has a thing for suits and form-fitting pants, Ozo is pretty big on traditional looks as well.

Like father, like son

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality star, Praise Nelson, recently took to his Instagram page to share some new photos with his adorable little boy, Jamie.

The Lockdown star has proven over the past year that he knows his onions when it comes to fashion and style. Interestingly, he may have passed on that trait to little Jamie.

Praise who sports a deadlock hairstyle, left social media users in awe when he took to his Instagram page to share some gorgeous snaps, arranged in a side-by-side collage with little Jamie.

Source: Legit.ng