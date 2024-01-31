The young Nigerian kid who sells vegetables in the Aba market has gone back to school after receiving a scholarship

In a new video trending on TikTok, the young boy, Chibueze Nwabueze, was seen thanking the Godswill Nwankwo Foundation for the gesture

The boy became a social media sensation because of how he marketed his vegetables in Aba like a professional

A Nigerian boy talented in the area of marketing has been given a scholarship to go back to school.

A new video shared on TikTok by @extraordinary_executive shows the boy in his school uniform.

The boy will now go to school up to university for free. Photo credit: TikTok/@extraordinary_executive.

Legit.ng had previously confirmed that the boy does not go to school but instead hawks vegetables and food condiments in Aba.

However, the hawking has proved to be a blessing to him as people noticed the way he used words and confirmed that he is intelligent.

His marketing skills became evident with the way he attracted customers to his tray.

In the new video, the boy, Chibueze Nwabueze, thanked the Godswill Nkwankwo Foundation and everyone who has supported him in going back to school.

He said he got a scholarship to continue his education from SS1 to the university level.

Reactions as Nigerian boy gets a full scholarship

@chidiebereflora commented:

"If you know you are happy for him gather here."

@vickyahaiwe said:

"Make I no lie, this guy speak better than me with degree and another degree in view. God bless you."

@benbond87 said:

"This is what I love about Nigeria.. always helping when you are open."

@chubby said:

"When you are lifted you are lifted. For those of us commenting here, may our destiny helper find us at all corner."

@Ellaciousella commented:

"This guy is a born marketer. God bless your destiny."

@DannyBobo1 said:

"He speaks well and he's brave. Outspoken."

Chibueze Nwabueze signed by a company

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Chibueze Nwabueze caught the attention of a Nigerian company.

The security company met him at the roadside where he was hawking and picked him up like a celebrity.

A video showing how he was picked up and taken on shopping has surfaced on social media and melted hearts.

