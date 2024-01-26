Nigerian reality TV star Lucy Edet recently sparked a massive uproar of reactions online as clips of her at the beach went viral

In the viral clips, Lucy Edet was seen putting some risque images on display, leaving very little to the imagination

Some netizens couldn't help but react to what they termed as features of her bosom being exposed

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) star Lucy Edet recently created a whirlwind with images she shared on her social media handles.

The reality TV star has been in the news a lot lately over some very raunchy images she has been posting online.

Netizens go gaga as raunchy images of BBNaija's Lucy Edet emerge online. Photo credit:@lucydet

Source: Instagram

Lucy's most recent images have seen her take her raunchy display to a whole new level, and it has caught the attention of many online.

BBNaija's Lucy shuns the good act, turns into a baddy

This new wave of raunchy displays by Lucy is coming years after she had noted her disgust about people who show bare bodies online, even though she claimed she was proud of he body.

Over the last ten days, Lucy has dropped several spine-stirring images on her Instagram pages three times.

The celebrity's newfound love for wet beachside images has gotten people talking online. Some have shown massive support for her new hobby, while many have tagged it as tacky and attention-seeking.

See Lucy Edet's raunchy post that's making the rounds online:

Reactions trail Lucy Edet's post

See some of the comments that trailed the raunchy images:

@st.elvis_:

"The name Lucy that called Nengi irresponsible."

@yuchelsthedesigner:

"Anytime I see Lucy’s picture trending, she’s always in water sha ni."

@jennex_cee:

"For some times now all her posting na for River dey show her body."

@opebabyyyy:

"She was so judgmental before."

@opensayzmee:

"All that and still single like a dollar bill."

@yvonne.godswill:

"My babe you go soon turn mami water."

@focus_nacamora:

"Just want to be that waist bead."

@iamkingivy:

"I don Dey find dem n:pples tire."

@real.andreson2x:

"After showing all, the question is where’s your man?"

@abbie__coco:

"Lucy, you have been at the beach for 2 weeks now Are you not cold?"

@daniel__omoh:

"How do I relax, when this picture gives palpitations."

Lucy shares her experience on BBNaija All-stars show

In an earlier report, Legit.ng recalls Lucy grant us an interview where she spoke about her time while in the Big Brother Naija All-Stars house.

We asked Lucy what was the most challenging dynamics for her during her short spell back on the show.

She said the bathroom arrangement is where male and female housemates take their showers in an open environment was the most challenging thing for her.

