A lady has showed netizens the outfit a fashion designer made for her nephew, and it got many people laughing

The white outfit was oversized, it was meant for the baby's dedication at the church, but it hid his legs

After the child wore the outfit and the lady shared the pictures on social media, she was greeted with several hilarious comments

A lady, Stella Chibuzor, has gotten various hilarious comments after she posted a video of the outfit a fashion designer made for her nephew.

Baby wears oversized outfit to church. Image credit: @oluebubechibuzor2001/Instagram

Source: TikTok

The baby boy's outfit of a white trouser and shirt were oversized and it covered the legs of the baby to a great extent. In addition, the breadth of the attire was also too much as it had excess materials on the baby. The outfit was meant for the child's dedication at the church.

After she posted the video on her TikTok page, several people made funny comments on her post. Besides, she also laughed as she responded to the reactions on her post.

She captioned the pictures in the video:

"You told a tailor to sew dedication cloth for your nephew. Some tailors won't make heaven sha."

Watch the video of the outfit of the baby below:

Netizens react to baby's oversized outfit

The outfit of the lady's nephew has caused several mixed reactions online. Check out some of them below:

@tegha:

"The dress was made in capital letters."

@Stella:

"Chaiii"

@Chidera:

"The baby and the clothe go dey grow together, the tailor no do bad thing."

@Stella:

"Very wicked tailor."

@Don-Mayor0:

"You sure say no be sow that cloth? lol"

@Stella:

"Stop nah."

@Evafavour05:

"I was yawning when I saw and burst out laughing."

@PrettyLinda

"Young chief priest."

@QueenTeefah:

"I swear the tailor no go make heaven."

@Queen:

"My stomach hurts from laughing."

@nwatabenz_1:

"He started receiving over size gift at earlier age. What of when him grow? Omo the video makes my day. Naso blessings wey go dey come for him go be over size. Amen.

@Maris:

"Make Una dedicate am fast fast…nobody go notice."

@Spirito:

"You sure say you no be the tailor?"

@cynthiachibuzor2:

"So you don finally bring my baby outside."

@cheekamso:

"He will wear this cloth till when he's seven years old."

@naomiawashima:

"Told you guys TikTok is better than university."

@nechebby1:

"What’s this?"

@Stella:

"Cloth."

Source: Legit.ng