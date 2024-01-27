A Nigerian lady made her parents sing for joy as she gave them a permanent roof over their heads

The lady's whole family members bust into dance, rejoicing over the new blessing the lady brought to them

At a point in a video that has gone viral online, the lady's father sat and prayed for his daughter with a kola nut

A Nigerian lady who made it in life remembered her parents and built a beautiful bungalow for them.

After finishing the building with aluminum roofing sheets, she painted the house in a colour that matched the roof.

The lad's mother knelt in joy as she thanked God. Photo source: @_edoprincess

House with aluminium roofing sheet

Beautiful railings in front of the house added more beauty to the structure. The interior of the house was well-tiled.

The lady's mother got emotional and could not stop thanking God for the new blessing. She knelt in joy.

Her father prayed for the lady with a kola as she knelt before him. The video was shared by @_edoprincess.

