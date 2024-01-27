"Magnificent": Lady Shows 3 Creative Ways to Tie Fancy Neck Scarf in Video, Excites Netizens
- A lady has gotten netizen awed after she explained three ways a neck scarf (twilly) can be tied, and she made a video of it
- She picked up a piece of clothing and curved it in patterns she desired and made the styles from it
- The first style was wrapped around her neck, the other one rested on her chest in two dimensions, while the third was used to make a fancy bow tie
A lady Caludya Moreira has wowed netizens after she displayed her creative ingenuity with a piece of clothing/scarf. She made a video of herself making fancy neck ties with the leopard print material.
For the first design, she crossed the two edges of the scarf before she wrapped it round her neck. It looked cool on her.
The second style had her tie it around her neck, then brought out the two edges before turning it into each other to create a perfect style. This design looked like a leaf shape as it dropped on her dress.
She created a flowery bow tie for the third style which gave her a classy look. Netizens were wowed as they gushed over the creative styles.
Check out a video of the lady and the styles below:
Netizens react to the styles
Several social media users have commented on the video of the neck scarf styles. Some of them are below:
@deliberateerror:
"Where did you get that white blouse, you look amazing."
@angie_darling:
"You are so elegant.... so hard to see nowadays."
@sdot.noir:
"Hello, where can we get the scarf?"
@its_alaake:
"So nice, what is the reference of your lipstick please?"
@aventuramall:
"Soo pretty!"
@havvanm:
"Such pretty ways to tie a scarf."
@tanevekina:
"What beautiful eye shadow are you wearing?"
@info_best_age_official_account:
"Beautiful, love."
@tish_bla:
"I’ve been doing it all wrong."
samuwa_sylvie:
"You look so beautiful."
@miss_mg80:
"Magnifique."
@leno4ka722:
"Love it."
@sommeliere_c:
"I got a scarf save collection, and I realised it's just you."
How to rock print scarves
Legit.ng earlier reported that print scarves are hot right now, and a lot of celebrities have jumped on the colourful trend.
Some female celebrity fashionistas have been sported rocking stylish scarves including Sharon Ooja, Omowunmi Dada, Nse Ikpe-Etim, among others.
The fashion benefits of a good scarf are many, but the most important is the fact that they serve as an easy way to spice up a boring outfit.
