A lady has gotten netizen awed after she explained three ways a neck scarf (twilly) can be tied, and she made a video of it

She picked up a piece of clothing and curved it in patterns she desired and made the styles from it

The first style was wrapped around her neck, the other one rested on her chest in two dimensions, while the third was used to make a fancy bow tie

A lady Caludya Moreira has wowed netizens after she displayed her creative ingenuity with a piece of clothing/scarf. She made a video of herself making fancy neck ties with the leopard print material.

Lady explains ways to tie neck scarf. Image credit: @claudamoreira/Instagram

Source: Instagram

For the first design, she crossed the two edges of the scarf before she wrapped it round her neck. It looked cool on her.

The second style had her tie it around her neck, then brought out the two edges before turning it into each other to create a perfect style. This design looked like a leaf shape as it dropped on her dress.

She created a flowery bow tie for the third style which gave her a classy look. Netizens were wowed as they gushed over the creative styles.

Check out a video of the lady and the styles below:

Netizens react to the styles

Several social media users have commented on the video of the neck scarf styles. Some of them are below:

@deliberateerror:

"Where did you get that white blouse, you look amazing."

@angie_darling:

"You are so elegant.... so hard to see nowadays."

@sdot.noir:

"Hello, where can we get the scarf?"

@its_alaake:

"So nice, what is the reference of your lipstick please?"

@aventuramall:

"Soo pretty!"

@havvanm:

"Such pretty ways to tie a scarf."

@tanevekina:

"What beautiful eye shadow are you wearing?"

@info_best_age_official_account:

"Beautiful, love."

@tish_bla:

"I’ve been doing it all wrong."

samuwa_sylvie:

"You look so beautiful."

@miss_mg80:

"Magnifique."

@leno4ka722:

"Love it."

@sommeliere_c:

"I got a scarf save collection, and I realised it's just you."

