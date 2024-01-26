When it comes to looking good, Nollywood actress Nancy Isime is always on point, and she doesn't relent

She adorned a cute brown outfit that exposed her legs and her chest area to sunrays and made her skin glow

Her fans could not get enough of her as they praised her beautiful look and welcomed her back to social media

Popular Nollywood actress Nancy Isime has done well for herself in the industry and also puts her fashion sense as a priority. She shared pictures of herself in a lovely short brown dress which showed off her skin.

The flowery dress had beaded designs at the top of her chest area. To bring out the beauty of the outfit, she combined it with long beaded earrings. She also carried a portable African-themed bag. Her smile gave her off as she looked dazzling in her pictures to the admiration of her fans, who welcomed her back to social media.

She captioned her photos on Instagram:

"Fam, this happy girl is thankful for all the love she’s received since her return online. Thank you so much for all the Love on my previous posts. Might take me a minute to get back to the groove of things but I’m beyond glad to be back on these Insta Streets."

Check out photos of her outfit in the slides below:

Netizens react to Nancy's outfit

Several fans of the actress have reacted to her outfit. See some of them below:

@iam_isrel:

"Omo see as skin be like Nasarrawa tomatoes."

@don_tizzy234:

"Nah this girl fine pass for this country."

@baba_zee86:

"Let's do and get married this year ooo...I don get small money."

@dayoiyanu:

"This dress is so simple but gorgeous."

@____dora_tee:

"Your skin."

@olaksfootwear:

"Wao looking adorable, the skin is skinnin though."

@alaafin001:

"Love of my life."

@chinny_005:

"Skin like milk!"

@omowunmi_dada:

"Oh how me missed you."

@uzodinmaesther:

"You are the sun o."

@tolubally:

"Glow girl."

@ify_unusual_:

"I love your dress oh my goodness."

@tochi_lifestyle:

"Hey fine woman, if you’re single, let’s mingle."

@yhawbillons3:

"Pretty as always."

Nancy Isime adorns creatively designed outfit

