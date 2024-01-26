Popular singer Yemi Alade is taking her love for African fabric to another level as it has become her trademark

She adorned an orange and black African-themed outfit that had a bogus style and flowed to the ground, and looked gorgeous in her

Her fans hailed her look and commended her for taking the continent to a global stage and also giving fashion goals

Popular singer Yemi Alade is not only beautiful, she loves to represent Africa wherever she finds herself. She wore an orange and black outfit which gave her the Mama Africa vibes for the video of her song Amazing Grace.

Yemi Alade looks beautiful in African-themed outfit. Image credit: @yemialade/Instagram

The dress was in a boubou style and she combined it with a crown that has cowries in it. One could pass the crown for a South African head gear. In all, the singer looked gorgeous.

Her intention to portray Africa in her songs has paid off for her over the years as she has gotten more fans across the continent. It was also unsurprising that she performed at the opening ceremony of the African Cup of Nations (AFCON 2023) in January 14 in Ivory Coast.

She captioned the photos and the video:

"Walk into your essence with your full chest .We no dey gree for anybody 2024. Caution, if you are seeing this post, amazing grace will follow you all through the year."

Check out photos of Yemi Alade's outfit in the slides below:

Fans react to Yemi Alade's outfit

Several fans of the singer have reacted to her outfit. See some of them below:

@niji_darlingtv:

"Mama Africa really representing African more love."

@dayoiyanu:

"Mama Africa for a reason."

@rabbi_slim:

"Iya gbogbo won. oya have your baby this year in Jesus name."

@valentintrht:

"This dress omg beautiful Yemi."

@amedu_vick:

"This your amazing grace track is fire."

@bettinam971:

"Queen Yemi! Your crown is so majestic."

@invxtor_ys:

"Yemi Alade, any day you no dress like masquerade, you go lost?"

