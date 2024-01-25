A lady has stolen the show at the wedding of a couple; she dressed in a silver beaded dress which made her look like the bride

She made an entrance to where the couple were dancing and she began to spray the couple some cash excitedly

Her action gathered several reactions from netizens who wondered who the bride was at the occasion, while others berated her

A lady has gotten the attention of netizens as a video of her dressing like the bride at a wedding event went viral. She was seen adorning a silver beaded dress which flowed to the ground and looked like she was the bride.

Lady looks gorgeous as she steals bride's show at a wedding. Image credit: @onlyinnigeriaweddings/Instagram

Her hair was also well styled and she applied the right makeup on her face that gave her an elegant look. She danced from the back where she was sited with other guests at the wedding reception to the front where the couple were dancing.

Excitedly, she sprayed them some bundles of cash at intervals. Her action has sparked several reactions online. Some people said her dressing was inappropriate as it was not her specoal day while others simply made jest of the situation.

Watch the video of the lady at the wedding reception in this link.

Netizens react to the lady's outfit

Some social media users have reacted to the video of the lady dressing like the bride at the wedding reception. Legit.ng has compiled some reactions below:

@midemakinwa:

"Looking like she left her wedding briefly to come spray her best friends and she’s heading back."

@plato_15:

"I am not the bride. I am the bridest."

@loveth_arena:

"I guess she's the groom twin sister. They got married same day but reception in different hall. So she came to rejoice with them for few minutes before heading back to her own husband. The lady and the guy actually lookalike."

@ruskina.hrs:

"I think she is the first wife cos I meann!!! And why were they giving her water to drink like she had been running?"

@tiana_dulce:

"I don’t trust her abeg."

@oseibalorstudios:

"She has to be related to the groom, or else."

@thejaything:

"I am not the blide, I am just wearing the blides dress."

@caxxie_:

"The bride is definitely not okay with this from her body language. I might be wrong shaa."

@osisioma_ent:

"I am not the bride. I am the bride water carrier."

@maestrokush:

"There is something fishy between the groom and this aunty o..."

@_akinjide:

"'Big mommy' don show."

@vonyus:

"She is the groom's twin sister Sheey?? Left her own wedding briefly to come show face otherwise?"

@calabargirl:

"If confuse your enemy was a person."

@_____onyii;

"OMG I thought she was the bride

