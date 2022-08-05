Reception dresses have become a big trend in the wedding industry, especially in Nigeria

While some brides opt for transformer dresses, others would rather shop for two different dresses

In this article, Legit.ng highlights some beautiful dresses that are perfect for wedding receptions

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Gone are the days when wedding dresses had to be white. These days, wedding dresses come in different colours and can be two as well!

For wedding ceremonies, fashionista brides are big on the idea of wearing two different dresses for church and reception ceremonies.

A cross-section of some reception dress inspirations. Credit: @lillyafe, @its.priscy, @lolabaej_bridal

Source: Instagram

In this article, Legit.ng highlights six looks rocked by some fashionistas that are perfect for wedding receptions.

Check them out below:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

1. Halterneck shimmery dress

This dress is for the bold and daring women who love to show a bit of skin.

The dress features a keyhole plunging neckline with a thigh-high opening in the front.

2. White bow dress

If you're a sucker for traditional white wedding look then you can opt for this.

Here, a model stands pretty in this mermaid dress with a petal-like feature at the front.

3. Kehinde Bankole in red

The Nollywood actress stepped out for an event looking radiant in red.

This look which features long sleeves and a long train., perfect for modest brides.

4. Lady in gold

This is such a beautiful and fabulous look for brides who are not afraid to shine.

Here, this gorgeous brides looks radiant in an illusion off-shoulder dress with puffy feather sleeves.

5. Lilian Afegbai in off-shoulder dress

The Nollywood actress and producer looked like a million bucks in this stunning shimmering number.

Just like her, you too can look this glamorous in this thigh-high open trend.

This Gen Z fashionista served it hot in red in this fabulous dress. Bring some drama on your special day in this different-sleeved ensemble.

If you're looking for styles to ensure the spotlight remains on you on your big day, then these looks are for you.

From thigh-high slits to breath-taking fabrics, the chic looks to opt for are limitless.

How to rock print scarves: Nse Etim, 6 other Nigerian fashionistas slay in colourful headwraps

The fashion benefits of a good scarf are many, but the most important is the fact that they serve as an easy way to spice up a boring outfit.

Several Nigerian celebrities have been spotted rocking beautiful and colourful scarves in Nigeria.

Legit.ng looks at six ladies and how they styled their looks.

Source: Legit.ng