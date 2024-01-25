Some ladies have been criticised by netizens following the outrageous outfits they wore to a birthday event

Their dresses exposed vital parts of their bodies, and some people questioned the rationale behind their action

The ladies did not care about public opinion, as they had fun at the birthday party and sprayed the celebrant with money

Three ladies threw decorum to the wind as they dressed in revealing outfits for a birthday event. One of the ladies wore a transparent blue jumpsuit, showing the upper and lower parts of her body.

Netizens bash ladies for wearing indecent outfits at a birthday event. Image credit: @afrocultureevent/Instagram

Source: Instagram

The other lady wore a tight, transparent white jumpsuit that showed off her curves in a provocative manner. For the third lady, she wore a white shirt and a black short.

They had cash in their hands as they sprayed the celebrant while dancing. Excitement filled the air as the ladies cared less about what people around them felt about their outfits.

One could tell that the celebrant was having a fun-filled day as she danced in her colourful gown. Her hair was well-styled and gave her a classy look.

See the video of the ladies at the birthday event below:

This came a few days after another Nigerian lady got netizens talking about her dress. She was seen in a video rocking a short blue lace dress, revealing sensitive body parts.

Netizens react to the ladies' outfits

Several people were uncomfortable and reacted to the ladies' outfits at the birthday event. They dropped harsh criticisms in the comments section. See some of them below:

@kingtajada:

"It’s crazy not only do y'all hate on black Americans but you all hate on your own people!"

@kcandye:

"Why is one hip up n the other down?"

@pretty_chinenye_:

"Madam that’s not a dress. All these girls disgracing themselves in the name of fashion."

@iam_raymondpanky:

"The celebrant is one of them."

@amazin.brown:

"Mtchew some women and overdoing I don't care."

@jakryst1:

"Show me your friends and I will tell you your character."

@thami_khofi:

"It's so distasteful but to each his own...it's the no shame of the guy and his camera phone for me!"

@dojo12018:

"Please my fellow ladies let's be decent in our dressing a little. Thanks."

@frekyefzy:

"Association of hook up girlz with Turkey yansh!"

Lady wears tight corset dress

Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady who did not want her big stomach to show on her wedding day instructed her tailor to make her a tight corset.

During the wedding, the bride looked so uncomfortable as the tailor said she had to go from size 36 to 30 based on what she wanted.

People said even though her outfit looked so beautiful, the corset size really made her uneasy during the ceremony.

Source: Legit.ng