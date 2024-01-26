An actress Glory Akhigbe has caused a stir online after she was seen in a video looking uncomfortable in her long artificial eye lashes

She was at a party trying to eat her food but her artificial eye lashes kept shaking, she stared at those around her, and bowed her face in discomfort

After much hassle, she decided to take them off, she then felt better and continued with her meal

A Nollywood actress Gloria Akhigbe has caused mixed reactions online after she was seen in a video at a party expressing discomfort after she fixed long artificial eye lashes.

Netizens react to video of actress Gloria Akhigbe feeling distressed in artificial eye lashes. Image credit: @callme_age/Instagram

Source: Instagram

As she tried to eat her food at the party, her artificial eye lashes kept moving in an unstable manner, and it prevented her from having her meal comfortably.

She shifted her eyes from one direction to another in a bid to feel better but she couldn't. Her hands were still on her face when she bowed her head and removed the discomforting fashion item. Thereafter, she continued her food.

See a video of Gloria struggling with her artificial eye lashes below:

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

Netizens react to Gloria's dramatic video

Several social media users have reacted to the video of the actress struggling with her artificial eye lashes. See some of the comments below:

@anwuliagbaku:

"She looks more beautiful without those lashes."

@doyins_page:

"The person videoing her is horrid. She is clearly uncomfortable, what joy do people derive in other people's distress."

@chisom.vick:

"I remember the first time I fixed lashes it seems as if my eyes were surrounded with butterflies."

@deedee_hairmpire:

"Eye lashes and contact lens are not for me. Anything that will tamper with my eyes I dey run from am biko."

@hesta_alaga:

"This is me! Lashes always like a burden!"

@chifybabycare:

"The lady be like: you can’t come and kill me."

@awesome__lyn:

"This was me the first and last time I made my lashes. I just went outside the hall and yanked them off ...I could feel the eyes on me but I couldn't even be bothered..lol..I could see and that was all that mattered."

@bust_intimates:

"This is one fashion trend I can't seem to follow. Mi o le s'oge daran."

@gag_ng_:

"Her natural lashes are beautiful and long."

Lady fixes long artificial eyelashes

Legit.ng earlier reported that a beautiful young woman had stirred reactions online after a video of her artificial eyelashes surfaced.

In the video that made rounds online, she flaunted the lashes that she fixed ahead of her birthday photo shoot.

Massive reactions trailed the video shared via TikTok as some people trooped to the comments section to air their views.

Source: Legit.ng