One Nigerian designer has received applause on social media over her impressive replication of a beautiful design

Some months ago, celebrity stylist Medlin Boss wowed fans after posting photos of a client in a white pearly dress inspired by Valdrin Sahiti

In the recent recreation, the designer, identified as Taylor_leezee, made a pink version of the dress

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

Having a good tailor or designer in one's corner can never be over-emphasised as the benefits outweigh any financial cost one can think of.

After celebrity Nigerian designer Medlin Boss replicated the famous pearly design, another fashion designer jumped on the replication train - going the Barbiecore route.

The pearly dress recreation has gone viral online Credit: @medlinboss, @taylorleezee_official

Source: Instagram

Taylor_leezee shared photos of her client looking ethereal in a pink dress featuring multiple pearl drapings.

The sleeveless high-neck dress was covered in pearls and was designed with a small bedazzled floor-length train.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

See the look below:

Medlin Boss replicates pearly dress

Recall that some months ago, Medlin Boss shared some photos of one of her clients rocking a pearly mermaid dress for her birthday.

The dress featured several drapes of pearls over a sheer fabric placed in the centre from top to bottom of the dress.

Although not tagged, it was inspired and is a replication of Albanian fashion designer Valdrin Sahiti's stunning design.

Fashion lovers applaud lady's pearly dress recreation

justrennytee:

"What I got can't kill herself, she wants to breathe, a very beautiful recreation I must say."

pat_collections1:

"Even the person wey dem recreate her work go dey get joy self."

thebakeryhaven_:

"I low key want this outfit..but my tummy says otherwise."

amerikanah1:

"And the award for best in recreating goes to.."

fabricsbynee_

"What I got is finer."

harshe_targe:

"What I got banged harder."

Ankara styles: Lady left disappointed after tailor delivered poorly recreated dress, video goes viral

Tailors have the power to either make or mar your fashion game, and one lady recently got served the latter.

Perpetua Daniel left internet users stunned - and amused - after she took to TikTok to share a video of her not-so-good experience with her tailor.

In the video, she showed a clip of American reality TV star, Porsha Williams in a stylish green ankara dress with lace infusions.

However, by the time we see a clip of what she got, it is a near-laughable version of the style she wanted.

See what lady did to designer who burnt her fabric and used wrong measurement to sew to her dress

Ghanaian lady living in the US, Naana Donkor Arthur, has lamented in a video about how a fashion designer in Massachusetts burnt her lace and failed to use the right measurement to sew her a two-piece outfit.

In the video, the award-winning social media influencer revealed that she ordered a customised fabric from Sweden, and the designer used an inferior lace after burning her material.

The mother of twin daughters added that she paid a higher pay for their ordering a stylish outfit that didn't fit her.

Source: Legit.ng