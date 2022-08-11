Top Nigerian celebrity stylist, Mimi Yina who is better known as Medlin Boss turned a year older on August 10

The Benue-born fashion entrepreneur took to her Instagram page to share some photos in honour her new age

Merlin boss sported three different and gorgeous looks going from a studio session to an outdoor shoot

August 10, 2022 was a special day for CEO Medlin Boss as she turned a year older.

To mark her special day, the image consultant - real name Mimi Yina - took to her Instagram page to dazzle her fans with some stylish looks.

In the photos, the birthday babe sported three head-turning looks.

The stylist turned a year older. Credit: @medlinboss

Source: Instagram

Check them out below:

Look 1

For her first birthday look, the stylish came through rocking an all-white ensemble in a garden evening shoot.

She donned a fitted jumpsuit which featured drama sleeves and a long side train.

Medlin paired the look with a slanted, wide-brimmed hat and accessorized with a pearl necklace.

Look 2

She followed the all-white look with a conversation-started dress.

The black and white dress was heavily inspired by the piano as it featured a print of the instrument’s keys on the body of the dress. For the sleeves, she went with a puffy dramatic design that added some edginess to the look.

Here, she accessorized the @xtrabrideslagos dress with multiple strands of pearls around her neck.

Look 3

For the third and final look, Medlinboss turned on the charm in a resplendent look.

She sported a tulle and lace dress in peach colour and did well to flatter her feminine silhouette.

The look designed by @emaginebybukola featured a drape detail around the bust and a long train.

