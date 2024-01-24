A lady has gathered mixed reactions after a video of herself, her husband, and their child trended on social media

She wore a brown Ankara dress with a black 'Gele' to match but her outfit was revealing the upper parts of her body

This caused several comments online, and some people were not comfortable with her attire, while others cared less about it

The decision of a lady Orobosa Precious to wear a dress which revealed the upper parts of her body has generated several reactions online.

In the video, the lady and her husband, who was carrying their child, were seen walking to the altar in their church. Her dress was a combination of brown Ankara and a plain black material. She also tied her hair with a black 'Gele.

They knelt before their pastor who prayed for them and anointed their baby's head. The outfit of the young mother of one caught the attention of netizens who had varying opinions about it.

See a video of the lady's outfit below:

Netizens react to the lady's outfit

Several people have commented on the outfit of the lady. See some of them below:

@chee_creative:

"She is breastfeeding."

@its.phumie:

"If the husband no complain. Wetin be all of una problem?"

@rare_juwon:

"She should have at least told the tailor to use net on that her bust part, Omo church is church, not club o. Let's try and be sensible please.."

@livinglifegracefully:

"Did we see the baby’s cute agbada?"

@mc_ichie:

"Her dressing is perfect.. If you no like am, go to court."

@shoes_republic24b:

"Na the husband wey even allow her follow him advertising her baby food to the whole congregation I blame…. Respect and honour God."

@mariam_opeyemi00:

"That's a nursing mother...I will wear anything for easy breastfeeding."

@miracledaniel_:

"She is married to her husband, but yes, everything is wrong with it in church."

@lor_lahh:

"My own be say why Dem go wear black for small pikin abeg."

@_3ffy__:

"Only a mom go know say if u wear cover body cloth wen e reach time to breastfeed u go naked…. Kudos to the mom and tailor dem get sense."

@cute_eriife:

"Does the church complain to you?"

@kira101_:

"Make una rest abeg."

@berlabelzs:

"Please dress appropriately in the house if God.. it's not for fashion but to praise God."

@dearayoka:

"Everyone is just doing whatever they want nowadays. No honour, no respect, no decorum."

Lady wears short cloth to church

Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady was been hailed by many netizens for teaching her younger sister a lesson about outfits for church.

The lady saw her sister dressed up for church service in a short dress and emptied a bucket of water on her.

She then asked her younger sister how she could wear such an outfit for a church engagement.

