A lady endowed with a very beautiful shape was spotted singing happily while she was leading praise and worship in church

The lady looks so beautiful that netizens cannot help but notice her beauty well showcased in a skimpy gown

Many people who saw the video defended the lady, saying it is not her fault that she has a good shape

Mixed reactions trailed the video of a beautiful lady who was spotted leading praise and worship in a church.

In the trending video, the lady wore a black gown which properly brought out her amazing shape.

The lady sang happily in church. Photo credit: Twitter/@Enifex_logos.

It would be hard to look at the lady and not notice how differently she is built and endowed with physical features.

As she sang in the church, many netizens said she should have worn something that covered her shape.

Others, however, said it was not the lady's fault that she is physically endowed, and that whichever way she dressed, her shape would still show. was reposted on Twitter by @Enifex_logos.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady with good shape leads praise and worship in the church

@SAMMSNEAK said:

"What’s wrong? She’s doing God's work and showing GOD's Work."

@Chris_Arts2 commented:

"I’ll dance every time she sings."

@Calebajiboye98 said:

"There should be choir gown to cover the curves na. Personally, i don't like this advert style, which kind church be this?"

@omifechuchu said:

"No wear this thing come church again."

@AdesojiMusa said:

"Men go plenty for this church."

@betty_nwabunike said:

"Yes I believe so. She is well covered. Knee length dress, sleeves, it's just that she is very shapely. Which is totally not her fault. Maybe for some others they will perhaps ware a bolero but she is good. Thank you."

@Daffydre2 said:

"I love the church."

Lady stops posting naked photos online

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady started dressing modestly after becoming a Christian.

The lady said that she used to post her naked photos on social media seeking attention, but she has changed.

She attributed the change that occurred in her life to the transformational work of Christ after she accepted him.

