“Haba, This One No Be Style O”: Fans Express Concern Over Deborah Enenche’s Unusual Outfit
- Deborah Enenche recently put different pictures of her rocking a bizarre outfit to a church event
- Deborah, in a caption of the pictures she shared online, revealed the jacket she had on was converted trousers
- The recent outfit has stirred concerns from many of her fans and followers as they reacted to the pictures
Deborah Enenche, one of the daughters of popular cleric Paul Enenche, has caused a stir on social media with a recent outfit.
The new pictures Deborah shared on her Instagram page showed her rocking an unusual outfit, including a red beret, jacket and long gown.
In a caption of her post, the cleric's daughter, known for her fashion style, hinted that the jacket she had on was converted from jean trousers.
She wrote:
"Youthful and on fire ❤️ #firefest PS:- peep the trouser converted to a crop jacket."
Check out the pictures Deborah Enenche shared on her page below:
People comment on Deborah Enenche's outfit
Legit.ng compiled some of the comments, see them below:
nkechinyere549:
"I hope she is alright? still answering EnechePaul? I thought she is married."
opa.ramary:
"Make una dey tell this geh truth oo."
commydot:
"I was literally telling my sister I’m going to try this trouser hack, only for me to come online and see it on you and I’m like omggggg giddem."
nicelilly2004:
"I love you so much Debby but seriously don’t understand your dress sense biko.."
divo.divo:
"I have a question, can you call Deddy a Christian woman based on her dressing code? Is there no more moderation in all we do as christians? “All things are lawful , but not all things are edifying."
eniola_excellency:
"Haba. This one no be style again o."
jollifellow:
"Even the husband can not help us."
Deborah Enenche drops dance video
In another report via Legit.ng, Deborah Enenche shared a dance video on her social media timeline.
Deborah sported a long-sleeved shirt on a fitting jean trouser outfit, which also had a skirt on top.
Reacting, a netizen said:
"As your dressing Dey confuse me na so God go confuse my enemies ."
Deborah, in another report, flaunted her crown-inspired wedding band.
