A newly-wedded bride has decided that she does not mind going through discomfort for the sake of fashion as she wore a tight wedding dress

She looked uncomfortable as she struggled to breathe in her outfit, and she tried to adjust herself for a while before she stood up

Netizens expressed worry over how she looked and her bulging stomach that she could not hide despite her desire to be snatched

A newly-wedded bride caught the attention of her social media users after she decided to wear a tight dress that choked her and made breathing stressful for her.

Netizens react to video of a bride looking uncomfortable in her corset dress. Image credit: @t.a_beautyglam/Instagram

Source: Instagram

In a video, she was seen adorning a blue skirt and blouse outfit, with a blue 'gele', and a blue shoe to match. Her stomach was seen protruding outside the dress and it looked like she was pregnant. Her makeup was beautiful and showed that she was ready for her bridal party.

Netizens were worried about her look and her inability to breathe properly because she wanted her waist to be snatched. Apparently, the bride didn't care about her discomfort as she danced excitedly.

See a video of the bride dancing below:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Netizens react to the bride's outfit

Several people have commented on the bride's outfit. See some of them below:

@thetejborn_:

"E kon be like person wey get hunchback on top snatching, wahalur wear corset orisirisi."

@ninoluxuryshoesandbags:

"Is she trying to hide her pregnancy?"

@precy_uchechi:

"Make up is outstanding...but the corset de choke her."

@kidz_autograph:

"I’m in pains seeing her in so much pain, that tailor should be in Alagbon by now."

@wholesale_by_o.a.z:

"E Pele mai sister (in Layi's voice)."

@dels_touch_skincare:

"You people will suffocate somebody’s wife one day in the name of snatched."

@i_am_ziyah:

"She can’t breathe e joor."

@mhz_sayrahmoore:

"Shey Ogun ni corset ni."

@modaybeauty_:

"E choke, choken’t it?"

@slimfish_:

"Please loose her o before she passes out abeg."

@hetch24_couture:

"Please someone check her oxygen level cos her breathing is up up."

Lady in corset dress complains of discomfort

Legit.ng earlier reported that a lady had gone viral for wearing a corset dress that caused her discomfort.

Despite the pain she was going through, it was obvious she preferred looking beautiful and having her waist snatched.

However, she was heard saying that corset dresses should be stopped as she wasn't comfortable in them

Source: Legit.ng