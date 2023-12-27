Ace Nollywood actress Shaffy Bello is not only gifted in her craft, but she also has an admirable fashion sense

Whenever she appears at a party, it is certain that she will turn heads with her exquisite fashion taste

The actress attended an event on Christmas Day, and she oozed elegance in a gorgeous boubou gown

Popular Nollywood actress Shaffy Bello has gone beyond proving that she is a talented actress to showing off her fashion side. With her excellent command of English and her beautiful interpretation of movie roles, being a style icon is just another feather to her cap.

She stepped out for an event this festive season in a colourful boubou gown, which gave her a dazzling look. Her outfit was a boubou gown with mixed colours of blue, red, and pink. She wore a red shoe, a red bag, and a red turban. Her make-up also sat well on her face.

Shaffy Bello glows in colourful boubou dress. Source:@iamshaffybello/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Her classy pose was the icing on the cake as it reflected the vibes the outfit gave. She looked beautiful as she showed different angles of her dress.

She posted the pictures of her outfit on Instagram with the caption:

My look to the Greatest Birthday Event Yesterday. How did you celebrate His birth? The King was highly celebrated in church yesterday. ."

See beautiful photos of her boubou gown in the slides below:

Fans react to Shaffy Bello's boubou outfit

Some fans have reacted to the actress' boubou gown. See some of them below:

moabudu:

"So so beautiful darling."

joycegoke:

"Yep....the greatest birthday ever!! Faaaabulous."

brodashaggi:

"Merry Christmas."

chidimokeme:

"Gorgeous."

mine_is_ama:

"Never a miss!!! What a beauty, this gown is lovely."

Source: Legit.ng