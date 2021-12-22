Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) 2020 reality star, Neo Akpofure, is no stranger to looking dapper as he has succeeded in making this a part of his lifestyle.

A brief trip to his Instagram page shows that the Lockdown star is big on his looks and often leaves the ladies drooling with every ensemble he rocks - be it casual or red carpet glam.

The suave look has earned the star applause. Photo credit: @neo_akpofure

Source: Instagram

On Friday, December 17, history was made at the Landmark Centre in Victoria Island, Lagos amid a night of glitz and glamour as the first Hijabi pageant winner in the world was crowned.

Shatu Garko, an 18-year-old lady was crowned the 44th Miss Nigeria, succeeding Etsanyi Tukura, a native of Taraba state, 43rd winner of the 2019 Miss Nigeria contest.

Among those who witnessed the historical moment was Neo, who attended the event looking suave - as per usual.

He rocked a unique two-tone suit comprising of a grey and fuscia pink jacket and some pink pants. He paired the look with some sleek black boots, accessorizing with round sunshades.

Swipe to see the complete look below:

Reactions

boyeagbayewa:

"FASHION TRENDSETTER "

heiboobae:

"Hey Guys. Here’s a beautiful man showing off "

boyeagbayewa:

"You should be studied as a course. NEO 401 5-UNIT course "

ithz.k5:

"It's the suit for me"

akos.ua30:

"Coat of many colours "Neo"❤️"

maazi_somolon:

"This guy Dey dresss shaaa"

ab.star__:

"Drip lord❤️"

The new queen won N10m, a 1-year residency at a luxury apartment, a brand new car, and other mouth-watering brand ambassadorship opportunities.

