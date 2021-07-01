Tall, dark, handsome, with solid six-packs, BBNaija Neo Akpofure is every woman's dream.

For someone who has the features of a model, Neo does not disappoint when it comes to his fashion sense. In fact, he gets thousands of beautiful comments from his female fans telling him how great he looks in his outfits.

BBNaija Neo Akpofure stuns in lovely outfits. Photos: @neo_akpofure

Source: Instagram

From traditional outfits to suits and even casuals, Neo shows that he is a natural.

Legit.ng shares five photos showing Neo in bold and colourful outfits.

1. Adire suit

Neo rocked this mixture of yellow and red print for the latest reunion show and he carried himself gracefully in the outfit.

2. Neo in agbada

Are you really a Nigerian if you don't have an agbada in your wardrobe?

Unlike the popular bogus agbada, Neo decided to go for a slim-fitted one and he looks delicious in it.

3. Tawny-brown Neo

The colour of this outfit perfectly blends with Neo's skintone.

Get a colour that fits your skin tone and be like Neo.

3. Colourful Neo

Until men started becoming bold in the prints they rock, there used to be a perception that men don't rock multicoloured prints.

With this outfit on Neo, do you still believe that men can't rock multicoloured print?

5. Yellow Neo

Just like the aforementioned, men are known to rock cool colours but that's not Neo.

The reality star plays with bold colours and we can't argue that they look good on him.

Neo turns a year older

Legit.ng earlier reported that Vee celebrated Neo showered Neo with love on his big day.

She also shared photos of Neo's room which was beautifully decorated with colourful balloons. Vee treated her man to a light but sumptuous breakfast.

According to her, the thing about them is that they are going to eat. The reality star also got Neo a beautiful cake to mark his big day.

Source: Legit.ng