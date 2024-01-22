Afrobeats singer Tiwa Savage and a former Big Brother Naija housemate Diane Russet adorned similar outfits recently that looked cool on them

The orange dress with a pink design flowed to the ankles of the beautiful entertainers, who also rocked similar hairstyles

Both outfits generated several reactions online, as people chose which celeb they felt rocked it better

Afrobeats singer Tiwa Savage is a fashionista, which is evident in the outfits she rocks at events.

On the other hand, an actress and a former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Diane Russet, is also on top of her game whenever she steps out for events.

Diane Russet and Tiwa Savage are very fashionable. Image credit: @diane.russet, @tiwasavage/Instagram

They both wore similar outfits, and netizens had a hard time picking who rocked it better. The orange dress had pink trimmings at the top of the chest area. Their brown hair also dropped on their shoulders while their makeup sat perfectly on their faces, giving them a classy look.

For their photo shoots, the "Somebody Son" crooner wore green heel shoes to complement her outfit, while Diane posed for pictures barefooted.

See pictures of the dresses in the slides below:

Fans react to Tiwa Savage and Diane Russet's outfits

Both Tiwa Savage and Diane Russet's fans have reacted to their outfits and made their choices. See some of their comments below:

@queenzy58:

"Tiwa nah BBL Body, Diana nah natural body."

@toiyoabasi1:

"Poster, you too wear it then we will compare and decide."

@keishawesley1_:

"Diane is so pretty ehn."

bankyhunter:

"They both gorgeous but I’d go for Diane."

@vanchizzy:

"They both bodied the dress very well. Beautiful melanin popping women."

@rikkyflefle:

"Tiwa did it, it looks fitted because Diane brest is big for that cup… the colour looks good on her."

@ummu_aani:

"The two both of them."

@effedeborah:

"They both rocked it well."

@dizasparks:

"I can’t decide."

@edofinestcut:

"As Tiwa no small, Dianne no small too. They both fine."

@generall_kaji:

"I sha want the dress. Who ever wore it better is not my business. They are both beautiful."

@muslimsconnectnaija_:

"Black is beautiful. Both are Africa's pride."

@idan_armaniiiiii:

"The both rock it o, That Dianne self gorgeous o, she no small inside life o."

@preti_candy:

"The look like twin."

@alhajabolasere:

"They both ate."

@3kshoe:

"Brown skin girls."

@__wendy_03:

"Both look stunning."

Fashion designer replicates Diane's dress

Legit.ng earlier reported that Diane had turned up for a movie premiere in a midi tulle-infused ankara dress with huge puffy sleeves and a plunging sweetheart neckline.

A fashion designer identified as @sewwithlaura then shared her attempt at replicating the look, which got people talking.

With a body type different from Diane's, the designer replicated the look with smaller sleeves and a higher neckline, thus giving no room for cleavage.

