Nigerian actor Kunle Remi and his wife Tiwi hosted a lively cocktail party with a denim theme to celebrate their union

The cozy gathering, graced by family members, close friends, and colleagues, showcased numerous heartwarming moments from the deeply smitten couple

The celebrity duo charmed attendees with their delightful playfulness, showcasing undeniable chemistry

Nigerian actor Kunle Remi and his beautiful wife Tiwi hosted a denim-themed cocktail party on Thursday, January 18, to commemorate their wedding eve.

The love-infused gathering was attended by relatives, friends, and colleagues as they enjoyed the romantic show the movie star and his woman put on for them.

Kunle Remi and wife glitz up their wedding eve party. Credit: @bellanaijaweddings

Source: Instagram

Everyone tasted the couple's enchanted love through their charming antics, irresistible chemistry, stunning dances, and karaoke performances.

Famous faces such as Eso Dike, Mofe Duncan, Efa Iwara, and Daniel Etim-Effiong heightened the mood and excitement of the event.

Videos making the rounds, saw the irresistible duo perform their love songs for each other.

Reactions trail moments Kunle Remi's cocktail party

lladydana87:

"The last I check small nyash still Dey win oo."

urielmusicstar:

"You can tell they are Besties."

bomaakpore:

"Marry your best friend."

just_emah:

"BBL girls were left confused after all their effort."

thee_bunmi:

"Fresh heartbreak for crushers again when they wake."

nurse.prettypeace:

"Na girl wey no get nyash collect una boyfriend. Ehya BBL girls sorry o."

teejay_uzo:

"She landed a very cool guy. Ran into Kunle Remi some time ago. Very cool, polite and nice guy. Wish them a beautiful life together."

the_real_ujay:

"Is that otedola’s first duaghter by the side? If not, she looks so much like her."

dasola_dasilver:

"Her beauty is like hollywood retro."

Kunle Remi’s wife sends warning message to Nigerian ladies

The Nigerian movie star's wife, Tiwi, has left many talking over a trending video of her sending a message to Nigerian ladies who have romantic feelings for her husband.

In a clip, Tiwi was spotted with Kunle Remi's friend as they bantered about the actor being off the market.

In another clip, Tiwi was heard praying to God to send lovely partners to those crushing on her husband as he was officially hers.

