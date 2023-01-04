Global site navigation

Celebrity Style: Mixed Reactions as Lady Replicates BBNaija Diane's Ankara Look
Fashion

by  Kumashe Yaakugh
  • Big Brother Naija reality TV star, Diane Russet, was among the stars who attended the premiere of new film, Palava
  • The Pepper Dem star-turned-actress donned a midi dress with dramatic sleeves and a tulle drape
  • A lady recently recreated the gorgeous style and internet users have been buzzing with reactions

The movie premiere of Palava saw several Nollywood stars turn up in head-turning ensembles that left fashion lovers impressed.

One such person was Diane Russet and it didn't take long for the style recreations to come in.

Diane/ankara fashion
Photos of Diane and the fashion designer. Credit: @diane.russet, @sewwithlaura
Source: Instagram

The Big Brother Naija reality star had turned up for the premiere in a midi tulle-infused ankara dress with huge puffy sleeves and a deep sweetheart neckline.

Well, a fashion designer identified as @sewwithlaura recently shared her attempt at replicating the look and it has got people talking.

With a body type different from Diane's, the designer replicated the look with smaller sleeves and a higher neckline thus giving no room for cleavage.

Check out the post below:

Internet users share thoughts on BBNaija Diane's ankara style replication

flakkymama_1:

"The tailor is born again."

meezoge:

"Beautiful!! We kukuma plenty wey go recreate this style."

hrm_ike_ego:

"First time I’m seeing what I got more beautiful and finer than what I ordered. Kudos to whoever that did the sewing."

roliks_adornments:

"She prolly didn't want it revealing, still nice tho."

yourgurlomari:

"Interesting to see how we have cycled back to wearing the gigantic sleeves from our parents' time."

retta_awaji_:

"First of all, the recreation was nicely done. I just want to point out that they both don’t have the same body shape but look at how the tailor still made her look good. I am saying this for those annoying people who bodyshame others with questions like did you order the body too ? When a wicked tailor ruins someone’s style and material."

loveyakpoku:

"Tailor must wetin Dey hey mind and also try to convince “it’s same style , e fit you..all her minions will join in ..e fine."

simply_olivv:

"What she got is even finer than what she ordered."

chelleamelia:

"Better than the original in my opinion."

bt_clothings:

"We plenty way won recreate dis style."

