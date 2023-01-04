Big Brother Naija reality TV star, Diane Russet, was among the stars who attended the premiere of new film, Palava

The Pepper Dem star-turned-actress donned a midi dress with dramatic sleeves and a tulle drape

A lady recently recreated the gorgeous style and internet users have been buzzing with reactions

The movie premiere of Palava saw several Nollywood stars turn up in head-turning ensembles that left fashion lovers impressed.

One such person was Diane Russet and it didn't take long for the style recreations to come in.

Photos of Diane and the fashion designer. Credit: @diane.russet, @sewwithlaura

Source: Instagram

The Big Brother Naija reality star had turned up for the premiere in a midi tulle-infused ankara dress with huge puffy sleeves and a deep sweetheart neckline.

Well, a fashion designer identified as @sewwithlaura recently shared her attempt at replicating the look and it has got people talking.

With a body type different from Diane's, the designer replicated the look with smaller sleeves and a higher neckline thus giving no room for cleavage.

Check out the post below:

Internet users share thoughts on BBNaija Diane's ankara style replication

flakkymama_1:

"The tailor is born again."

meezoge:

"Beautiful!! We kukuma plenty wey go recreate this style."

hrm_ike_ego:

"First time I’m seeing what I got more beautiful and finer than what I ordered. Kudos to whoever that did the sewing."

roliks_adornments:

"She prolly didn't want it revealing, still nice tho."

yourgurlomari:

"Interesting to see how we have cycled back to wearing the gigantic sleeves from our parents' time."

retta_awaji_:

"First of all, the recreation was nicely done. I just want to point out that they both don’t have the same body shape but look at how the tailor still made her look good. I am saying this for those annoying people who bodyshame others with questions like did you order the body too ? When a wicked tailor ruins someone’s style and material."

loveyakpoku:

"Tailor must wetin Dey hey mind and also try to convince “it’s same style , e fit you..all her minions will join in ..e fine."

simply_olivv:

"What she got is even finer than what she ordered."

chelleamelia:

"Better than the original in my opinion."

bt_clothings:

"We plenty way won recreate dis style."

Source: Legit.ng