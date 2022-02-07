Internet users are currently buzzing with reactions after photos surfaced online of what a lady ordered and what she got

In the post shared by Tailor Catalogue on Instagram, the lady is seen in a green cleavage-revealing dress alongside what she ordered

Many people have shared their thoughts on the dress she received with some slamming the tailor

It isn't February 14 yet and it appears some ladies are already getting their hearts broken - by their tailors.

Many internet users have shared their thoughts. Photo credit: @tailorcatalogue

Source: Instagram

In a post shared by Instagram blogger, Tailor Catalogue, a lady's order was quite different from what she received in the end.

The thin-strap green dress as seen on the model featured a plunging neckline and a slit in the front.

However, what the lady received was not only ill-fitted, the neckline was quite different.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

See post below:

Reactions

The post which has since gone viral, had social media users sharing their thoughts about the situation.

Check out some comments below:

adylicious_diva:

"Odogwu vs Odiegwu."

xainab.o:

"These are completely on different level abeg. The tailor didn't try. The original has a high waste and a cape bra, the other doesn't. Plus no fitting at all. Was there no measurements"

_tra.cie_:

"Tooo early for this oooww‍♀️"

oladunni21:

"This is worst even a carpenter wont sew cloth like this "

exquisite_concept_autogele:

"Oh my God...this is totally different nau...some tailors no dey try fa."

crosscouture1:

"We should always order what works for our shape. And the tailor should braze up. He /she can do better "

omosi1:

"but this is wickedness oo."

healthyeatingwithasabie:

"Can this tailor make heaven with this? "

Celebrity recreations: Lady's attempt at replicating Nengi's look earns her applause

Several internet users have shared their thoughts on a recreation of Nengi's 2021 look by a talented Nigerian designer.

While not every style steal proves to be successful, there are those that will have you demanding the designer receives their accolades. This appears to be one of such moments.

A Calabar-based clothing brand identified as NmaTailor, recently left social media users impressed after she recreated one of Nengi's look for a client.

Source: Legit.ng