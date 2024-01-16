Many Nigerian celebrities have been rocking Kaftan styles, which are in vogue and can be worn in different ways

The likes of Tiwa Savage, Veekee James and others have shown how to look classy and elegant in Kaftans

Toke Makinwa, who usually causes a stir with her fashion statement, is not left out of this "Rich Aunty vibe"

A good way to start your year as a fashionista is to shuffle your wardrobe and make space for a new set of clothes. Some female celebrities have been rocking beautiful kaftan styles since 2023 and are also reshuffling their wardrobe for more trending styles in 2024.

Source: Instagram

The kaftans come in different colours and styles, and they make the individuals adorning it look gorgeous. They also give the "rich aunty" vibes. Let us take a look at how some Nigerian celebrities have turned up in this trending outfit.

1. Veekee James looks radiating in colourful kaftan

Popular fashion designer Victoria James, better known as Veekee James, looked radiant as she adorned a black, white, and pink kaftan. She made a scarf with pieces from her fabric, which complemented her outfit. Her silver earrings and beautiful makeup did justice to her classy look.

2. Tiwa Savage adorns white classy kaftan dress

Popular singer Tiwa Savage loves to look good and does not fall short of what her fans desire. She recently adorned a lovely white kaftan to an event, which turned heads and got many people praising her outfit. The mother-of-one is ready to give her fans more fashion goals this year.

3. Ini Edo looks gorgeous in pink kaftan outfit

Nollywood actress Ini Edo is not leaving her baby girl era any time soon, as she loves to look young, daring, and classy in her outfits. She wore a pink kaftan, which gave her a stylish look and got her fans drooling over her. Her hairstyle also complemented her outfit and made her look adorably cute.

4. Toke Makinwa glows in flamboyant kaftan dress

Popular media personality Toke Makinwa is usually the topic of discussion with her fashion statements. She does not give room for average and loves to showcase her taste for trending styles at events.

Her stylish kaftan dress looked flamboyant as she combined it with a big head wrap, glasses, and a Fendi bag.

5. Medlin Boss adorns lovely kaftan design

Popular fashion designer Mimi Yina, aka Medlin Boss, is usually creative with her designs, and her ability to blend colours is top-notch. She adorned a colourful kaftan dress, which got her fans complimenting her look. Her outfit looked gorgeous as she combined it with silver earrings and a portable bag.

6. Liquorose looks beautiful on white kaftan

Dancer and a former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality show housemate Roseline Afije, aka Liquorose, looked beautiful in her classy white kaftan. She combined her outfit with silver bead earrings, necklace, shoes, and a gold purse.

Source: Legit.ng