Popular Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo and her two children, Priscilla and Festus, are having a good time in Turkey

The movie star recently took to social media to gush over her children as she posted snaps from their vacation

The much loved film star posted photos of herself with her kids as she noted that they are both her happy place

Popular Nigerian actress, Iyabo Ojo and her two kids, Priscilla and Festus, recently went on a trip to Turkey.

The movie star has continued to update her online fans about the trip as she shared photos on Instagram.

In one post, Iyabo Ojo posted a group photo of herself with her children and noted that both of them are her happy place.

Actress Iyabo Ojo and her kids go on vacation to Turkey. Photo: @iyaboojofespris

Source: Instagram

In a subsequent post, the actress shared just photos of her kids without her being in the frame and explained that even though she might have failed in a lot of things in life, but with her children, she is a winner.

Iyabo Ojo also added that her kids are all she lives for.

In her words:

“I may have failed in so many things in life but with you 2 I’m a winner & that’s all I live for @festo_baba @its.priscy ❤️❤️”.

See the post below:

Internet users react

Read some of the comments from internet users below:

Iamfunkeetti:

“You are a winner darling ❤️❤️❤️.”

Rayleebelle:

“May God grant me long life and strength to be there for my children .”

Oyinlomodiamond:

“Maami you are not a failure, the fact that marriage did not work for you doesn't mean you have failed maritally. No be everybody go marry. Person wey marry today sef no know wetin go end am tomorrow. Being a single mother is not a disease or crime. It only shows how strong you are. And if there's anyone somewhere giving you headache on what you didn't design by yourself, Just sing this song for them. I AM A WINNER OVER POVERTY, I AM A WINNER OVER SORROW, I AM A WINNER OOO, OVER DEATH, NO WEAPON FASHION AGAINST ME SHALL PROSPER.”

Nice one.

My daughter cannot date or marry a married man - Iyabo Ojo

Iyabo Ojo has made a case for her daughter, Priscilla, and how she cannot date or marry a married man.

It all started when the film star was chilling at a lounge with comedian Akpororo and other stars.

Akpororo, who was on stage, questioned Iyabo about her daughter’s absence at the event and revealed his interest in her.

To that, Iyabo quickly reminded Akpororo that he is a born again married man. The comedian however did not seem to let up.

Upon Akpororo’s persistence about having her 21-year-old daughter, Iyabo made it known that Priscilla cannot marry or even date a married man. She also prayed against any form of destiny waster in her daughter’s life.

Source: Legit.ng