Singer Teni has gifted Mummy Zee money a few hours after her story went viral on social media

Mummy Zee had been criticized for waking up early to cook for her husband after a lady offered him food at work

Joining other Nigerians to gift her money, Teni posted on twitter that the woman should check her account

Nigerian singer Teni Apata, professionally known as Teni has joined the league of Nigerians sending money to a woman known as Mummy Zee on social media.

Legit.ng had reported that the woman said she used to wake up by 4:50 am to cook for her husband after a lady brought two spoons to the office and offered her husband food.

Singer Teni gifts Mummy Zee money, informs her to check her account. Photo credit @tenientertainer/_debbie_OA/X

Source: Instagram

Joining other Nigerians, the singer took to X, formerly known as Twitter to post that Mummy Zee should check her account.

According to Teni, "Sugar Mummy" has sent her a gift for her use.

The 'Uyo Meyo' crooner had earlier boasted in November 2023 that she would make some people millionaires but she didn't reveal the amount she trasnferred to mummy Zee in her post.

See her post here:

Fans react to the post by Teni

Reactions have trailed the post made by the singer about crediting Mummy Zee's account. Here are some of the comments below:

@drpenking:

"If this account was UBA, it would have been locked and by the time it’s resolved on Monday everyone would have changed their mind."

@hardeywhuyi1:

"Debbie’s husband right now is calling people."

@realsoftboy:

"Music Twitter don enter !!!! @davido baddest, do something for Debbie too.

@kayzywizzzy:

"Mummy zee begging people to stop sending money at this point , uncle please stop."

@Big_sam8hty:

"Mumzee and her household dancing seriously right now."

@_iamtolulope:

"Today is for DEBBIE!"

@_Riddo_:

"This Grace huge ooo . If na me dem fit don admit me for hospital cuz I go don faint like 20time."

@Biodun_OG:

"Celebs don join the movement. Raise am Raise am Raise am."

@nnanndy:

"There's this one event that will change a man's life forever. This is Debbie's. And expect it to get out of hand by Sunday and Monday. Beams wey don done don done."

@Princesuleto:

"This thing o look natural mo ooooo. Hahahahhaa God of Debbie where are you ??"

Source: Legit.ng