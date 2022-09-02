Popular celebrity designer, Toyin Lawani, has, over the years, wowed people with her creative ingenuity

The Tiannah Empire boss has made impeccable pieces from interesting things, including plates and candelabra

In this article, Legit.ng takes a look at nine memorable times the serial entrepreneur created head-turning masterpieces

When it comes to creating out-of-the-box pieces, Toyin Lawani always delivers.

The celebrity designer has proven that designing conversation-starters is her forte.

The designer sported some creative looks. Credit: @tiannahsplacempire

Source: Instagram

Check them out below:

1. Paper fan dress

She created a ball dress using a series of newspapers. The papers were pleated in circular shapes and attached together to create a ball gown.

Lawani accessorised with another pleated newspaper attached to her gold-coloured hair and sported cross earrings.

2. Chandelier dress

Lawani posed in an all-black velvet dress with the flounce designed in the form of a chandelier.

She wrote:

"It wasn’t easy, we had to build the cage from scratch, spray it, wire it bought lights and holders, had to cut it again so I can fit in. There’s nothing impossible just dream it and push towards it."

3. Peacock-inspired dress

Lawani uploaded a photo of herself in a new design, which caused quite a buzz on social media.

The mermaid dress made of gemstones had a perfect corset, and a colourful feather made the flounce.

Lawani, who wore a vibrant bob wig, rocked latex gloves - red and blue. The proud designer posed against a backdrop that read, 'Specifically Tiannahlized'.

4. Paperbag dress

The design is another avant-garde look that sparked reactions on social media.

The mother of three used more than 50 brown paper bags to make the off-shoulder ball gown.

5. Snail dress

In the photos shared, Lawani is seen posing in a knee-length skater dress embellished with snail shells.

For her head, she rocks a fascinator also designed with snail shells.

6. Plate dress

In the photos, the fashion designer and stylist can be seen in a latex dress heavily embellished with several flat, round black plates.

The upper part of the plate design -which, thankfully, is detachable - is so tall, that it covers her face.

7. 8-in-1 transformer dress

A while ago, the talented designer unveiled yet another transformer dress.

In the video shared, the mother of three can be seen changing the look of the design from black to yellow and black and then to complete yellow.

What looked like a feathered balloon dress with black glove sleeves was completely transformed into a yellow ballgown.

8. Pencil dress

Coming through with yet another masterpiece is Lawani in this colourful piece. She created a long-sleeved black velvet dress.

Around the neck were colourful pencils giving off an edgy look.

9. The mask dress

Ifu Ennada was among the stars who graced the event, and she did so in a dress designed by Toyin Lawani.

The dress generated quite the buzz on social media.

Toyin Lawani and daughter slay in pink looks

The birthday may have passed, but there is no stopping Toyin Lawani from continuing to wow her fans with adorable photos of her daughter, Eleora.

Recall the toddler turned a year older a couple of days back, and there was a lavish party in her honour.

Well, the celebrity designer recently took to her Instagram page to share some photos of Eleora in a pink asoke look. This was in response to questions about why the toddler didn't sport a traditional look for her birthday.

Source: Legit.ng