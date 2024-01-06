Someone is not happy Nigerians are celebrating Mummy Zee, also known as Debbie, for sharing how she sacrifices for her husband

In a tweet on X, a lady knocked the NNPCL and other well-meaning Nigerians for showering Debbie with offers and financial gifts

In a swift response, many Nigerians descended on the lady's wall to give her pieces of their minds

A female X user, @Withlovesewa, has slammed Nigerians and the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) for celebrating @_Debbie_OA.

Since she was dragged for sharing how she sacrifices for her husband, @_Debbie_OA, also known as Mummy Zee or Debbie, Nigerians have raised over N3 million for her.

She described them as silly lots. Photo Credit: Bloomberg, X/@_Debbie_OA

Source: Getty Images

As if that was not enough, different individuals made mouthwatering offers to her and the latest being a N200k PMS voucher from NNPCL.

Amid all these, the whole gifting thing did not seem to sit well @Withlovesewa. She tagged all throwing their weight behind Mummy Zee and her husband silly lots.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Her tweet read:

"At this rate, you guys can come together and buy them a house. Silly lots."

See her tweet below:

Nigerian drag her over her criticism of Mummy Zee

@Emedymessi said:

"Bitterleaf FC don dey show up. Awon werey no fit hold am again. The sifia pain jus too much."

@therealbause said:

"If you see them you’ll know them, with your breast as AVI , you’ve not seen any credits off of twitter, I’ll be mad too."

@Oluchisxn said:

"Extremists like you have made feminism look unpalatable and it’s unfair."

@Quwam2382 said:

"You no go get hbp keh you no go even heal werey."

@AdemoyeJohn said:

"Instead of celebrating them and hoping your moment comes, you're bitter and feeling grudgy towards people you don't even know."

@9alivan said:

"Congratulations, you finally found the attention you’ve been looking for since 2015."

@Acedouglas1 said:

"You put your bo.obs as avi and you never receive credit alert lmaoo. Is it not time to change your ways?"

Nigerians contribute over N2m for Mummy Zee

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Mummy Zee had received over N2 million donations from Nigerians.

She displayed her account balance as she appreciated netizens for their love and support.

"Where's the tweet with my account number again gan sef. Please it's okay, I'm scared," she wrote.

@_Debbie_OA also announced that a businesswoman gifted her a freezer.

Source: Legit.ng